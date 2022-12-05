Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Zoe Sky Jordan Shares 'Just Fine' & 'Achievement of Youth'

Zoe Sky Jordan Shares 'Just Fine' & 'Achievement of Youth'

The tracks are two of the 13 tracks that comprise the full Selfish album, set for release in Spring 2023.  

Dec. 05, 2022  

Zoe Sky Jordan has dropped two new singles from her upcoming album, "Just Fine" and "Achievement of Youth". Reminiscent of Soccer Mommy, Zoe's new music focuses on acknowledgement, forgiveness, understanding and self-acceptance.

The title track, "Selfish", kicks in with echoey, haunting piano and synths trailing a diary style confession which reveals a main plotline of Zoe Sky Jordan's new album. Penned during the pandemic, which saw Zoe and her husband move in with her parents for seven months, the album is reflective, introspective, investigative and dissective.

In the same way that many of us gained perspective once we were forced to sit still, Zoe's voyage home, after years out on her own living in Toronto and Nashville, gave her fresh eyes and ears to embrace a new frame of mind.

Daughter of acclaimed artist / songwriter / producer power couple Amy Sky and Marc Jordan, Zoe watched first-hand the differences afforded a successful man vs a successful woman in the music industry. The harsh judgements cast upon her 'not so stay at home' mother, impacted the at the time very young Zoe.

She brings those feelings to the surface in many of the 13 tracks that comprise the full Selfish album, set for release in Spring 2023. Acknowledgement, forgiveness, understanding and self-acceptance are the themes that abound. This is an album that takes you through all of the emotions and plunks you at the doorstep labelled 'Be at peace with yourself'.

Musically this album is reminiscent of Soccer Mommy, Snail Mail and Ethan Gruska. The first two singles released off the upcoming album, "Just Fine" and "Achievement of Youth", were produced by Liam Russell, and mixed by Rob Shnapf (Kurt Vile, Elliot Smith). Stepping into a bolder and more brazen persona, "Just Fine" is a jammy and angsty track complete with sloshy guitar, bouncing drums and hypnotic, soaring vocals that proclaims "I always live up to the hype, never crack under pressure".

Zoe shares with us that the inspiration for "Achievement Of Youth" came from some very powerful words spoken by actress/writer Carrie Fisher: "Youth and beauty are not accomplishments. They're the temporary happy by-products of time and / or DNA. Don't' hold your breath for either". As the years go by, you get a better understanding of who you are as an individual and you're happy with just being you.

Zoe has seen great experiences and career highlights, having shared the stage with the likes of Marlon Williams, Ohmme, Madi Diaz, Molly Pardon, Savannah Conley, Andrew Combs, Jezzie Baylin and more. She enjoys collaborating with artists in all genres and in 2020 she teamed up with Kayobe (Cadence Music) for his track "No Sympathy" which was the lead single off his album and Nashville folk darling Robby Hecht for his song "Ferris Wheel".

TOPIARY, her 2015 EP charted in the top 10 at U.S. college radio and won a CSC award for the music video for "Powerlines", one of the album's first singles. You know Zoe from a myriad of TV placements her songs have had including Lost Girl, Riverdale, Finding Carter, Less Than Kind, Hockey Night in Canada and Hallmark. Her covers of "True Colors" and "Love Is All Around" were featured in Canadian Tire's award-winning Christmas ads 2 years in a row.

Much more to come, leading up to the Spring 2023 release of Selfish. Listen to the new singles here:

Watch the new "Just Fine" music video here:

Photo Credit: Jacq Justice



ATI Releases Fresh New Song Mixed Signals Photo
ATI Releases Fresh New Song 'Mixed Signals'
Hailing from one of the great music capitals in the country, Metro Atlanta, singer-songwriter and producer, ATI, is a creative force. Her new single, “Mixed Signals”, gives a respectful nod to the 90’s R&B greats, while blending her unmistakable vocals and new wave R&B style.
The Burnt Pines Bloom Again to Release Sophomore Album DONT LOOK DOWN in February Photo
The Burnt Pines Bloom Again to Release Sophomore Album DON'T LOOK DOWN in February
Folk-Pop trio The Burnt Pines, comprised of singer and lyricist, Kris Skovmand, instrumentalist and arranger Aaron Flanders on guitar and banjo, and piano, keyboard player and arranger Miguel Sá Pessoa, have announced the release of Don't Look Down, their affecting sophomore album, via CEN/The Orchard.
Fuze The MC, GAM, Tone Oliver, Honest In 10land, & Michael Sneed Connect On New Single Photo
Fuze The MC, GAM, Tone Oliver, Honest In 10land, & Michael Sneed Connect On New Single 'Programmin''
Oakland-based nonprofit Oakstop Alliance is presenting 'Programmin',' the second single from their forthcoming compilation album Royalty Summit. 'Programmin'' is a soulful laidback Rap tune produced by Michael Sneed and featuring Fuze the MC, GAM, Tone Oliver, & Honest in 10land.
Jesus Piece Release New Single An Offering To The Night Photo
Jesus Piece Release New Single 'An Offering To The Night'
“An Offering To The Night” is caustic and an exercise in tension-and-release riffage from the guitar team of David Updike and John DiStefano. Bassist Anthony Marinaro and drummer Luis Aponte (LU2K)’s groove-work is as off-kilter as it is distinct and bombastic. At the heart of it all, vocalist Aaron Heard brings the pain with force mental trauma.

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Hayes Warner Releases Video for 'SHUT UP'VIDEO: Hayes Warner Releases Video for 'SHUT UP'
December 5, 2022

On the heels of her anthemic single “SHUT UP” which dropped late last month, Gen Z pop songstress Hayes Warner shares the accompanying, high-energy video now. Directed by ROOK (French Montana, Saweetie, Roddy Ricch), the carefree video follows Hayes and her friends as they take on the town in a not-so-typical night out
The Velvet Hands Release 'Over It Now'The Velvet Hands Release 'Over It Now'
December 5, 2022

Rising London-via-Cornwall four-piece THE VELVET HANDS have dropped their last track of the year, “Over It Now”. Blending hedonistic hooks reminiscent of The Strokes with a slacker kind of storytelling plucked straight from Pavement’s playbook, the band’s latest outing is an anti-capitalist anthem spun with an easy-going, lackadaisical charm.
VIDEO: Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy & More Star in Netflix's YOU PEOPLE Teaser TrailerVIDEO: Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy & More Star in Netflix's YOU PEOPLE Teaser Trailer
December 5, 2022

The cast includes Jonah Hill, Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Alani La La Anthony, Bryan Greenberg with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Eddie Murphy. Watch the new video trailer now!
Fight From Within Release New Single 'Vivisepulture'Fight From Within Release New Single 'Vivisepulture'
December 5, 2022

The explosive track boasts a short drum-fill intro, leaving no time to prepare for the barrage of immediate mosh-inducing fight riffs. The dual bouncing guitars peppered with wailing solos coupled with the seething vocals of Mikey Hayes and Paddy Mull create an atmosphere of intensity in its purest form. Watch the new music video now!
Limoblaze Releases AfroGospel Christmas Song 'Silent Night'Limoblaze Releases AfroGospel Christmas Song 'Silent Night'
December 5, 2022

First up was 'Silent Night (Hush),' featuring Crystal Nicole & Q Parker (112), followed by 'Silent Night (Afrobeats),' performed by AfroGospel rising star, Limoblaze, Rehmahz, and Emandiong, with additional vocals by Jordan Dollar. 'Silent Night (Afrobeats)' was produced by Happi, Dunnie, Tumeh 'DJ Tag' Gailor, and Lasanna 'ACE' Harris.
share