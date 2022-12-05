Zoe Sky Jordan Shares 'Just Fine' & 'Achievement of Youth'

Zoe Sky Jordan has dropped two new singles from her upcoming album, "Just Fine" and "Achievement of Youth". Reminiscent of Soccer Mommy, Zoe's new music focuses on acknowledgement, forgiveness, understanding and self-acceptance.

The title track, "Selfish", kicks in with echoey, haunting piano and synths trailing a diary style confession which reveals a main plotline of Zoe Sky Jordan's new album. Penned during the pandemic, which saw Zoe and her husband move in with her parents for seven months, the album is reflective, introspective, investigative and dissective.

In the same way that many of us gained perspective once we were forced to sit still, Zoe's voyage home, after years out on her own living in Toronto and Nashville, gave her fresh eyes and ears to embrace a new frame of mind.

Daughter of acclaimed artist / songwriter / producer power couple Amy Sky and Marc Jordan, Zoe watched first-hand the differences afforded a successful man vs a successful woman in the music industry. The harsh judgements cast upon her 'not so stay at home' mother, impacted the at the time very young Zoe.

She brings those feelings to the surface in many of the 13 tracks that comprise the full Selfish album, set for release in Spring 2023. Acknowledgement, forgiveness, understanding and self-acceptance are the themes that abound. This is an album that takes you through all of the emotions and plunks you at the doorstep labelled 'Be at peace with yourself'.

Musically this album is reminiscent of Soccer Mommy, Snail Mail and Ethan Gruska. The first two singles released off the upcoming album, "Just Fine" and "Achievement of Youth", were produced by Liam Russell, and mixed by Rob Shnapf (Kurt Vile, Elliot Smith). Stepping into a bolder and more brazen persona, "Just Fine" is a jammy and angsty track complete with sloshy guitar, bouncing drums and hypnotic, soaring vocals that proclaims "I always live up to the hype, never crack under pressure".

Zoe shares with us that the inspiration for "Achievement Of Youth" came from some very powerful words spoken by actress/writer Carrie Fisher: "Youth and beauty are not accomplishments. They're the temporary happy by-products of time and / or DNA. Don't' hold your breath for either". As the years go by, you get a better understanding of who you are as an individual and you're happy with just being you.

Zoe has seen great experiences and career highlights, having shared the stage with the likes of Marlon Williams, Ohmme, Madi Diaz, Molly Pardon, Savannah Conley, Andrew Combs, Jezzie Baylin and more. She enjoys collaborating with artists in all genres and in 2020 she teamed up with Kayobe (Cadence Music) for his track "No Sympathy" which was the lead single off his album and Nashville folk darling Robby Hecht for his song "Ferris Wheel".

TOPIARY, her 2015 EP charted in the top 10 at U.S. college radio and won a CSC award for the music video for "Powerlines", one of the album's first singles. You know Zoe from a myriad of TV placements her songs have had including Lost Girl, Riverdale, Finding Carter, Less Than Kind, Hockey Night in Canada and Hallmark. Her covers of "True Colors" and "Love Is All Around" were featured in Canadian Tire's award-winning Christmas ads 2 years in a row.

Much more to come, leading up to the Spring 2023 release of Selfish. Listen to the new singles here:

Watch the new "Just Fine" music video here:

Photo Credit: Jacq Justice