Zara Larsson Releases New Album 'Venus'

Zara Larsson has shared the electric official music video for new single “You Love Who You Love.”

By: Feb. 09, 2024

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album
Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour
Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now Photo 3 Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now
Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February Photo 4 Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February

Zara Larsson Releases New Album 'Venus'

Multiplatinum chart-topping global pop powerhouse Zara Larsson releases her brand-new studio album VENUS. Get the 12-track album now via Sommer House/Epic Records.

Along with the new album, today Zara Larsson has shared the electric official music video for new single “You Love Who You Love.” The video was notably co-directed by Zara herself alongside Viivi Huska. In the clip, Zara stars as a pawnshop owner where you can trade in your ex's gold for cash, and lends her support to a friend getting over a breakup.

Just yesterday, Zara Larsson gave the US debut TV performance of “You Love Who You Love” on Good Morning America. 

With her elevated sound, eclectic style and unifying vision, Zara Larsson is one of modern pop's most essential stars. It's an evolution she takes to the next level on VENUS. It mixes the mythic and the personal in its exploration on modern love, whether with a partner (“You Love Who You Love”), family (“On My Love”), your craft (“End Of Time”) or with yourself (“Can't Tame Her”).

On the title track, she channeling the celestial being itself in an ethereal rush of 80s soundscapes, technicolor pop, and powerhouse vocal runs that capture those first real feelings for someone in universal but affecting detail. It is that dual spirit of strength and vulnerability that Zara Larsson - quite literally - embodies on VENUS, with its striking artwork twisting the Botticelli tradition into a bold new era for the Swedish superstar.  

VENUS was conceived by Zara Larsson with a diverse, but more focused team of collaborators, which proved essential to the breadth of the record and the goal of representing all sides of herself. The results are pure, unexpected chemistry: the classic-songwriting tradition of Rick Nowels, Violet Skies or Casey Smith paired with the maximalist beats of Danja, or long-time London ally MNEK coupled up with Swedish duo MTHR.

With work full of wit, bite and – as on moving closer “The Healing” - a newfound sense of stillness, the project is Zara's most dynamic, eclectic, and fully-realized work to-date; or in her own words, “it's a little bit all over the place, but that's honestly just very me!”

Now a decade into her recording career, Zara Larsson has the feel of an artist only growing in power. She made headlines around the world last year in a trailblazing deal that saw her take control of her entire recording catalogue, with VENUS the first release in a new partnership between Sony Music and Larsson's own Sommer House label. Celebrating the many shades of love by owning all sides of her sound and her art, VENUS affirms Zara Larsson in the pop pantheon - a millions-selling artist with empowered, subversive appeal. “Can't change her. Can't blame her. Can't tame her.” 

The Venus Tour itinerary:

2/16/24 – Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

2/17/24 – Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

2/18/24 – Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

2/21/24 – London, UK - Roundhouse

2/24/24 – Paris, FR - Le Trianon

2/25/24 – Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

2/26/24 – Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live

2/28/24 – Berlin, DE - Verti Music Hall
3/1/24 – Cologne, DE - Palladium

3/2/24 – Milan, IT - Fabrique

3/4/24 – Zurich, CH - Komplex 457

3/6/24 – Prague, CZ - Forum

3/7/24 – Warsaw, PL - Towar

3/8/24 – Vienna, AT - Gasometer

3/16/24 – Reykjavik, IS – Laugardalshollin
6/21/24 – Dublin, IE - Fairview Park

About Zara Larsson

"One of pop's biggest and outspoken young stars” (The Guardian), Zara Larsson provokes and pushes pop culture forward, with enlightened and energized anthems that soar and seduce all at once. With every move, she continues to quietly make history and break records: her platinum-certified 2017 full-length, So Good, notably stands out as one of the most-streamed debuts on Spotify by a female artist ever. 

Zara's growing catalogue boasts one smash after another, from “Never Forget You,” “Lush Life,” and “Ain't My Fault” to Clean Bandit collaboration “Symphony.” Along the way, she has received awards and nominations ranging from the Swedish Grammys, BRITS and MTV EMAs to even gracing the stage of the Nobel Peace Prize. 2020's second international album, Poster Girl, featured breakout hits like “Ruin My Life,” “Wow,” and saw Zara make further strides towards Pop's top table.

Launched entirely in lockdown, the project nonetheless saw Zara push boundaries, performing virtually for Roblox and hosting a viral live-stream show in partnership with Ikea on International Women's Day. In the last year or so, Zara Larsson has been unleashed back into the real world: she played a sold-out Poster Girl European arena tour, scored a hit collaboration with Alesso (“Words” was named by Billboard one of the best dance records of 2022) before returning with brand new single, “Can't Tame Her.”

Conceived alongside close-knit friends like MNEK, MTHR, and Danja - plus choreography from Beyoncé collaborator JaQuel Knight - the track spent 16 weeks in the UK top 40 and aptly captures where Zara Larsson stands today: “Can't change her / Can't blame her / Can't tame her”. 

She wrapped 2023 with “End Of Time” and the inescapable David Guetta collaboration “On My Love,” while also releasing a winter EP and filmed special, Honor The Light. Zara Larsson's third international album, VENUS, follows soon, with Larsson also confirmed to make her acting debut in Netflix's upcoming movie ‘A Part Of You' in 2024.

photo credit: Paul Edwards



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Elisapie And Dominique Fils-Aimé Earn 2024 JUNO Nominations Photo
Elisapie And Dominique Fils-Aimé Earn 2024 JUNO Nominations

Congratulations to Elisapie and Dominique Fils Aimé for their nominations for this year's JUNO Awards. Elisapie is nominated for Contemporary Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year as well as Album Artwork of the Year for Inuktitut, released via Bonsound. Dominique is nominated for Vocal Jazz Album of the Year for her album Our Roots Run Deep.

2
Jenna Paulette Signs to Leo33 Independent Label Photo
Jenna Paulette Signs to Leo33 Independent Label

Leo33, an innovative independent record label at the forefront of redefining the music landscape, has signed the hot, new up-and-comer Jenna Paulette to its artist roster. Hailing from Lewisville, Texas, Jenna's roots are entrenched in the agricultural industry embodying the true spirit of a working cowgirl.

3
Video: Imogen Clark Premieres Video For All Hard Feelings Photo
Video: Imogen Clark Premieres Video For 'All Hard Feelings'

Recorded between Los Angeles, London, Sydney, Melbourne and Nashville, The Art of Getting Through is the most ambitious artistic statement yet from an artist who is always challenging herself to push beyond her boundaries, an album about shouldering the weight of life's baggage and powering forward. Watch the video!

4
Club44 Records Presents BACK TO THE GARDEN The New Album From Celebrated Chanteuse Na Photo
Club44 Records Presents BACK TO THE GARDEN The New Album From Celebrated Chanteuse Natalie Douglas

Natalie Douglas celebrates her new album 'Back to the Garden' with a concert at Birdland Jazz Club on 2/26.

More Hot Stories For You

Elisapie And Dominique Fils-Aimé Earn 2024 JUNO NominationsElisapie And Dominique Fils-Aimé Earn 2024 JUNO Nominations
Jenna Paulette Signs to Leo33 Independent LabelJenna Paulette Signs to Leo33 Independent Label
Club44 Records Presents BACK TO THE GARDEN The New Album From Celebrated Chanteuse Natalie DouglasClub44 Records Presents BACK TO THE GARDEN The New Album From Celebrated Chanteuse Natalie Douglas
Video: Australian Indie Artist Imogen Clark Premieres Video For 'All Hard Feelings'Video: Australian Indie Artist Imogen Clark Premieres Video For 'All Hard Feelings'

Videos

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway Video
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World Video
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central A SIGN OF THE TIMES
HAMILTON
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central TICKET DISCOUNTS
CHICAGO
SIX