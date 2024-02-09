Zara Larsson Releases New Album 'Venus'

Multiplatinum chart-topping global pop powerhouse Zara Larsson releases her brand-new studio album VENUS. Get the 12-track album now via Sommer House/Epic Records.

Along with the new album, today Zara Larsson has shared the electric official music video for new single “You Love Who You Love.” The video was notably co-directed by Zara herself alongside Viivi Huska. In the clip, Zara stars as a pawnshop owner where you can trade in your ex's gold for cash, and lends her support to a friend getting over a breakup.

Just yesterday, Zara Larsson gave the US debut TV performance of “You Love Who You Love” on Good Morning America.

With her elevated sound, eclectic style and unifying vision, Zara Larsson is one of modern pop's most essential stars. It's an evolution she takes to the next level on VENUS. It mixes the mythic and the personal in its exploration on modern love, whether with a partner (“You Love Who You Love”), family (“On My Love”), your craft (“End Of Time”) or with yourself (“Can't Tame Her”).

On the title track, she channeling the celestial being itself in an ethereal rush of 80s soundscapes, technicolor pop, and powerhouse vocal runs that capture those first real feelings for someone in universal but affecting detail. It is that dual spirit of strength and vulnerability that Zara Larsson - quite literally - embodies on VENUS, with its striking artwork twisting the Botticelli tradition into a bold new era for the Swedish superstar.

VENUS was conceived by Zara Larsson with a diverse, but more focused team of collaborators, which proved essential to the breadth of the record and the goal of representing all sides of herself. The results are pure, unexpected chemistry: the classic-songwriting tradition of Rick Nowels, Violet Skies or Casey Smith paired with the maximalist beats of Danja, or long-time London ally MNEK coupled up with Swedish duo MTHR.

With work full of wit, bite and – as on moving closer “The Healing” - a newfound sense of stillness, the project is Zara's most dynamic, eclectic, and fully-realized work to-date; or in her own words, “it's a little bit all over the place, but that's honestly just very me!”

Now a decade into her recording career, Zara Larsson has the feel of an artist only growing in power. She made headlines around the world last year in a trailblazing deal that saw her take control of her entire recording catalogue, with VENUS the first release in a new partnership between Sony Music and Larsson's own Sommer House label. Celebrating the many shades of love by owning all sides of her sound and her art, VENUS affirms Zara Larsson in the pop pantheon - a millions-selling artist with empowered, subversive appeal. “Can't change her. Can't blame her. Can't tame her.”

The Venus Tour itinerary:

2/16/24 – Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

2/17/24 – Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

2/18/24 – Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

2/21/24 – London, UK - Roundhouse

2/24/24 – Paris, FR - Le Trianon

2/25/24 – Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

2/26/24 – Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live

2/28/24 – Berlin, DE - Verti Music Hall

3/1/24 – Cologne, DE - Palladium

3/2/24 – Milan, IT - Fabrique

3/4/24 – Zurich, CH - Komplex 457

3/6/24 – Prague, CZ - Forum

3/7/24 – Warsaw, PL - Towar

3/8/24 – Vienna, AT - Gasometer

3/16/24 – Reykjavik, IS – Laugardalshollin

6/21/24 – Dublin, IE - Fairview Park

About Zara Larsson

"One of pop's biggest and outspoken young stars” (The Guardian), Zara Larsson provokes and pushes pop culture forward, with enlightened and energized anthems that soar and seduce all at once. With every move, she continues to quietly make history and break records: her platinum-certified 2017 full-length, So Good, notably stands out as one of the most-streamed debuts on Spotify by a female artist ever.

Zara's growing catalogue boasts one smash after another, from “Never Forget You,” “Lush Life,” and “Ain't My Fault” to Clean Bandit collaboration “Symphony.” Along the way, she has received awards and nominations ranging from the Swedish Grammys, BRITS and MTV EMAs to even gracing the stage of the Nobel Peace Prize. 2020's second international album, Poster Girl, featured breakout hits like “Ruin My Life,” “Wow,” and saw Zara make further strides towards Pop's top table.

Launched entirely in lockdown, the project nonetheless saw Zara push boundaries, performing virtually for Roblox and hosting a viral live-stream show in partnership with Ikea on International Women's Day. In the last year or so, Zara Larsson has been unleashed back into the real world: she played a sold-out Poster Girl European arena tour, scored a hit collaboration with Alesso (“Words” was named by Billboard one of the best dance records of 2022) before returning with brand new single, “Can't Tame Her.”

Conceived alongside close-knit friends like MNEK, MTHR, and Danja - plus choreography from Beyoncé collaborator JaQuel Knight - the track spent 16 weeks in the UK top 40 and aptly captures where Zara Larsson stands today: “Can't change her / Can't blame her / Can't tame her”.

She wrapped 2023 with “End Of Time” and the inescapable David Guetta collaboration “On My Love,” while also releasing a winter EP and filmed special, Honor The Light. Zara Larsson's third international album, VENUS, follows soon, with Larsson also confirmed to make her acting debut in Netflix's upcoming movie ‘A Part Of You' in 2024.

photo credit: Paul Edwards