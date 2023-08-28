Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates

General on-sale begins September 8.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Photo 1 Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 2 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 3 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'
Video: Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk Ahead of Upcoming 'Drama Quee Photo 4 Video: Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk

Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates

Zach Bryan announces his 2024 North American run, The Quittin Time Tour. The news comes just days after the singer-songwriter-producer released his fourth full-length studio album, Zach Bryan, available HERE. Fans can register for presale access HERE, with presale beginning on September 6. General on-sale begins September 8.

Bryan's 2024 tour will take place in stadiums and major arenas across North America, kicking off in Chicago with two shows at the United Center on March 6 and 7, before heading out coast to coast with stops at football stadiums in Denver, Foxborough, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Tampa, Arlington, and Minneapolis.

The tour will conclude in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma with two shows at the BOK Center on December 13 and 14. The shows will be supported by The Middle East, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, Sierra Ferrell, Matt Maeson, and Levi Turner.

The 27-year-old has built a hard-won reputation as an in-concert force of nature, second to none, as evidenced by anyone who attended shows from his Burn, Burn, Burn Tour which wraps in Kansas City at the end of the month. All shows sold out instantly several months in advance, and he set new attendance records at several venues along the way. 

The new 16-track body of work explores the Grammy-nominated singer’s southern states roots that combine a litany of varied musical and literary influences that might be best described as “Zach Bryan music.”

Written and produced entirely by Bryan himself, the self-titled album features raw and unfiltered stories that speak from the heart directly to his ever-growing global fanbase. Zach Bryan boasts collaborations with Kacey Musgraves, The Lumineers, Sierra Ferrell, and The War and Treaty.

Zach Bryan’s The Quittin Time Tour 2024 Dates:

Support Acts:

* The Middle East

+ Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

% Turnpike Troubadours

! Sheryl Crow

# Sierra Ferrell

@ Matt Maeson

^ Levi Turner

March 06 -        Chicago, IL -       United Center *^

March 07   -       Chicago, IL -       United Center *^

March 09    -     Pittsburgh, PA -  PPG Paints Arena *^

March 10      -    Buffalo, NY -       KeyBank Center *^

March 12        -  State College, PA     -    Bryce Jordan Center *^

March 14          - Newark, NJ -       Prudential Center *^

March 15 -         Newark, NJ -       Prudential Center *^

March 17   -      Toronto, ON -      Scotiabank Arena *^

March 18    -      Toronto, ON -      Scotiabank Arena *^

March 20     -     Milwaukee, WI -  Fiserv Forum *^

March 22       -   Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC *^

March 25         - Washington, D.C.   -      Capital One Arena *^

March 27     -     Brooklyn, NY -    Barclays Center *^

March 28      -    Brooklyn, NY -    Barclays Center *^

April 26 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena *^

April 29 - Omaha, NE -      CHI Health Center *^

May 02 - St. Louis, MO -   Enterprise Center *^

May 05      -     Greenville, SC -  Bon Secours Wellness Arena *^

May 06 - Greenville, SC -  Bon Secours Wellness Arena *^

May 09 - Knoxville, TN -    Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center *^

May 13 - North Little Rock, AR   - Simmons Bank Arena *^

May 14 - North Little Rock, AR  -  Simmons Bank Arena *^

May 17 - Oklahoma City, OK      - Paycom Center *^

May 18 - Oklahoma City, OK    -   Paycom Center *^

June 07     -      Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena #^

June 08      -     Las Vegas, NV -  T-Mobile Arena #^

June 15        -   Denver, CO -      Empower Field at Mile High #^

June 22 - Columbus, OH -  Buckeye Country Superfest

June 26 - Foxborough, MA    -       Gillette Stadium +^

July 30 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center @^

July 31 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center @^

August 03 -        Greensboro, NC      -     Greensboro Coliseum @^

August 04   -      Greensboro, NC    -       Greensboro Coliseum @^

August 07     -    Philadelphia, PA   -       Lincoln Financial Field %^

August 10       -  Atlanta, GA -       Mercedes-Benz Stadium !^

August 14        - Tampa, FL -        Raymond James Stadium +^

August 17 -        Arlington, TX -     AT&T Stadium +^

August 20  -       Kansas City, MO        -   T-Mobile Center @^

August 24    -     Minneapolis, MN      -    U.S. Bank Stadium %^

August 25      -   Grand Forks, ND    -      Alerus Center @^

November 17 -    Edmonton, AB -  Rogers Place @^

November 18  -  Edmonton, AB -  Rogers Place @^

November 20  -  Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena @^

November 22 -   Tacoma, WA -    Tacoma Dome @^

November 23   - Tacoma, WA -    Tacoma Dome @^

November 26    Portland, OR -    Moda Center @^

November 27  -  Portland, OR -    Moda Center @^

November 29  -  Sacramento, CA     -     Golden 1 Center @^

December 03   - Glendale, AZ -    Desert Diamond Arena @^

December 04    - Glendale, AZ -    Desert Diamond Arena @^

December 06 -   Salt Lake City, UT     -   Delta Center @^

December 07   - Salt Lake City, UT       - Delta Center @^

December 13  -  Tulsa, OK -         BOK Center @^

December 14   - Tulsa, OK -         BOK Center @^



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Common King Release Celebration & Touring Dates Photo
Common King Release 'Celebration' & Touring Dates

With musical influences that include Van Morrison, Stevie Wonder, George Benson, Jim Croce, Michael Jackson, The Who, Led Zeppelin, Gypsy Kings, Earth Wind and Fire, Bob Marley, Common Kings’ approach brings diverse people together for a good time. There’s also a strong connection with the post-punk ska scene.

2
Meghan Trainor Wins Rolling Stone Sound of the Year at Streamys Photo
Meghan Trainor Wins Rolling Stone Sound of the Year at Streamys

GRAMMY-award winning icon Meghan Trainor has received the Streamys Rolling Stone Sound of the Year award for her smash multi-platinum single, “Made You Look.” The brand-new category celebrates songs that played a prominent role in content creation on social media and made a significant impact on pop culture. 

3
FELICITY & Greyson Zane to Release Emo Trash Single Photo
FELICITY & Greyson Zane to Release 'Emo Trash' Single

Zane and FELICITY vocalist Damien Fagiolino trade lines (and references, from genre mainstays Taking Back Sunday to cult classics like Every Avenue), distilling your local emo night into a two-and-a-half-minute sugar bomb set against a backdrop of classic pop-punk spit-shined with modern flair and boisterous gang vocals.

4
OF LIMBO Unleash New Single California Demon Photo
OF LIMBO Unleash New Single 'California Demon'

The heavy and sinister groove-laden track explores the concept of making a Mephistophelian bargain for diabolical favors to achieve your Hollywood dreams. The song was recorded at Fab Factory Studios and produced by Mike Pepe (Taking Back Sunday, Plain White T’s), with mixing and mastering done by Grammy Winner Jett Galindo.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Sugarhill Ddot Drops Smooth New Single 'Shake It'Sugarhill Ddot Drops Smooth New Single 'Shake It'
Dolly Parton Unveils Rock 'n Roll Pet Collection Under Doggy Parton BrandDolly Parton Unveils Rock 'n Roll Pet Collection Under Doggy Parton Brand
Video: Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in Netflix's RUSTIN Movie Teaser TrailerVideo: Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in Netflix's RUSTIN Movie Teaser Trailer
Video: Watch Saoirse Ronan & Paul Mescal in the FOE Movie TrailerVideo: Watch Saoirse Ronan & Paul Mescal in the FOE Movie Trailer

Videos

Video: Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video Video Video: Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast Video
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD