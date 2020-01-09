Zac Brown Band Announces Summer 2020 'Roar with the Lions Tour'

Today, multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning, Zac Brown Band announced their new Summer 2020 Tour, "Roar with the Lions Tour" presented by Polaris.

The "Roar with the Lions Tour" will feature music from the band's entire discography mixed with a dynamic selection of genre-crossing cover songs that are a signature mark of each Zac Brown Band show. The tour is grounded in the historic characterization of the lion, depicted as a symbol of strength, courage, and loyalty. Always counted upon to bring sunshine and warmth into the lives of others, lions are fearless, treating one another with dignity and respect, bravely walking through the forests they rule. At each show, fans can expect fiery performances and a rollicking good time. Special guest Gregory Alan Isakov will join the tour May 24 through June 27 and St. Paul and The Broken Bones will open the Wrigley Field show on September 9. Please see itinerary below.

"Our summer tour is inspired by the folklore surrounding the figure of the lion. I am a Leo, and all of the guys in the band are lions," said Zac Brown. "They exemplify strength, courage, intelligence, and loyalty, and work in tandem to defend their territory and one another. The crowd is our pride - rooted in togetherness and fiercely loyal. They always show up for each other, no matter what, just like our fans always show up for us. We can't wait to hear you roar with us!"

Zac Brown Band is one of the most successful and consistent touring acts of the last decade and regularly claim a top spot in Pollstar's Live75 charts. The Boston Globe praised the band's live show saying , "[Zac Brown Band's] blend of chops, spirit, and knowing exactly how to please a crowd has made them one of the summer concert season's most reliable draws, always ready for a good time but also keenly aware of how to keep an audience on its toes." Zac Brown

Band currently holds the record for most consecutive sold out shows at the historic Fenway Park and was recently named by The Boot one of the '10 Best Country and Americana Live Acts of the 2010's."

The Summer 2020 "Roar with the Lions Tour" will come directly on the heels of the upcoming spring 2020 leg of "The Owl Tour," featuring 18 stops across the United States and Canada.

Tickets will go on sale to general public beginning Friday, January 17 at 10am local time at ZacBrownBand.com. The Zamily Fan Club pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, January 14 at 12pm local time. Citi is the official presale credit card of the Zac Brown Band Summer 2020 "Roar with the Lions Tour." As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, January 15 at 10am local time until Thursday, January 16 at 10pm local time through CitiEntertainment SM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

All dates, cities and venues below are subject to change. For tickets or more information please visit ZacBrownBand.com.

Summer 2020 "Roar with the Lions Tour" Dates

May 24, 2020 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion* May 25, 2020 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion* May 29, 2020 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center * May 30, 2020 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre * May 31, 2020 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview * June 4, 2020 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach * June 5, 2020 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion * June 12, 2020 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage * June 13, 2020 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center* June 14, 2020 Darien, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater * June 18, 2020 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park * June 19, 2020 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion * June 20, 2020 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium* June 25, 2020 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts * June 26, 2020 New York, NY Citi Field * June 27, 2020 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live * July 24, 2020 Shakopee, MN Twin Cities Summer Jam + July 25, 2020 Monticello, IA Great Jones County Fair + Aug 7, 2020 Atlanta, GA SunTrust Park Sep 10, 2020 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center Sep 11, 2020 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center Sep 12, 2020 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field** Sep 19, 2020 Frisco, TX Toyota Stadium (National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Weekend) ++ Sep 25, 2020 Denver, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Sep 26, 2020 Denver, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Oct 16, 2020 Portland, OR Moda Center Oct 17, 2020 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome Oct 18, 2020 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

* Denotes special guest Gregory Alan Isakov

** Denotes special guest St. Paul and the Broken Bones

+ Denotes festival stops

++ Denotes special stop





