ZHU Shares Deluxe Edition of 'DREAMLAND'

ZHU wraps up 2021 with a surprise drop of DREAMLAND (DELUXE) and a performance tonight at Decadence Colorado. The deluxe album includes two brand new songs - "Coral.PINK (feat Trombone Shorty)" and "Mannequins & Egos" - plus five previously released tracks that were not included on the original album.

With the addition of songs like "Came For The Low" (with partywithray), "Risky Business," "Desire" (Bob Moses & ZHU) and "I Admit It" (feat. 24kGoldn), DREAMLAND (DELUXE) now contains eight hits that have charted on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs tally.

ZHU and Jay-R Marv trade off on vocals on the nocturnal "Mannequins & Egos," which unfolds with crisp, driving percussion and sinuous keyboards. The atmospheric "Coral.PINK" (feat. Trombone Shorty) was inspired by Utah's Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, where ZHU delivered a powerful, firelit performance for Virtual Lollapalooza 2020. Trombone Shorty's soulful trombone combined with evocative production and a meditative monologue from ZHU bring the collection to a cosmic close. Earlier this year, ZHU tapped Trombone Shorty for his remix of Vince Staples' "Got 'Em," which appeared on Pokémon 25: The Blue EP and Pokémon 25: The Album.

Billboard named DREAMLAND 2021 as one of the "50 Best Albums of 2021 So Far" upon its release in April. The Los Angeles Times observed, "It's a record about profoundly missing the club and the shot at connection it offers." Forbes noted, "DREAMLAND 2021 showcases ZHU's signature sexy and provocative sound while featuring collaborations with renowned artists..." EDM.com hailed it as "another innovative work of art that seamlessly combines genre, style and mood...made up of grimy techno and sweaty house tracks, all falling under a dark pop aesthetic."

J. Worra, Truth x Lies and BIJOU recently offered up inspired takes of one of the album's standout tracks, "Zhudio54," a glorious homage to the famed New York City nightclub.

ZHU will ring in the New Year tonight at Decadence Colorado and play Countdown Campout in Okeechobee, FL tomorrow. While ZHU conceived DREAMLAND 2021 as he faced the abrupt halt of live shows in 2020, due to the pandemic, 2021 has been a year of sold-out headline shows (including his recent three-night-stand at Avant Gardner in Brooklyn, two nights at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and an unprecedented six sold-out shows at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre) and notable festival performances (ARC, III Points, Electric Daisy Carnival and Outside Lands) for him. Welcome to Dreamland, an Amazon Music documentary, captured ZHU's exhilarating return to the stage in May at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. For 2022, he's already announced performances at M3F in Phoenix, AZ and Lollapalooza Stockholm. See below for itinerary or visit here for ticket information.

Over the years, ZHU has earned acclaim for his forward-looking vision, including a Best Dance Recording nomination at the 2014 GRAMMY® Awards for his breakout hit "Faded." His debut album, GENERATIONWHY, topped Billboard's Dance/Electronic Albums chart and landed on the Billboard 200, and he's had dozens of tracks hit the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. These accolades have earned him partnerships with like-minded brands including Luminosity and Leica. But all of this success has never been the point - ZHU just wants to head to the dancefloor and dream up better worlds.

Tour Dates

2/19 - Medellín, Colombia - La Solar

3/4 - Phoenix, AZ - M3F 2022

7/1-2 - Stockholm, SE - Lollapalooza Stockholm 2022

7/1-3 - Helsinki, FI - WKND Festival

7/7-9 - Trenčín, Slovakia - Pohoda Festival

7/7-10 - Constanta, Romania - NEVERSEA

Photo Credit: Joey Vitalari

