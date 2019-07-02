Yves Jarvis Shares New Video For 360

Yves Jarvis is known for his auteur approach to music making, composing, performing, and recording everything on his albums himself. With his 2019 album The Same But by Different Means Jarvis takes meticulously crafted filaments of songs, found sounds, and melodies to weave together a rich, complex tapestry of a record: an 'album' in the fullest sense of the term, and one that rewards repeated and close listening. Now Jarvis has taken that DIY approach and directed his own video for album cut "360". Watch it below!



"This video is meant to illustrate the lyrical content of the song "360" with the dynamics of the camera's zoom," Jarvis explained. "Through ecstatic zoom-ins/outs in direct response to both the video and the songs cadence, the performances are met and elevated. Here, my electric, fierce motions are a peek into the physicality of my studio productions. The blue tone is in reference to the album's overall blueness, executed by projecting the initial black & white footage onto a blue wall. The lines between direction and performance are non-existent here, as I intended to both possess the frame in real time and through the subsequent editing in order to altogether embolden these notions - conjoining the two for the greater sake of the song, rather than to simply accompany the audio."



The Montreal-based artist has performances coming up at Sackville's Sappy Fest, Pop Montreal, Le Guess Who in the Netherlands and Sonic City in Belgium. All upcoming dates are listed below.

Watch the new video here:

TOUR DATES

8/4 - Sackville, NB - Sappy Fest

9/28 - Montreal, QC - POP Montreal

11/9 - Belgium, Kortrijk - Sonic City

11/10 - Utrech, Netherlands - Le Guess Who





