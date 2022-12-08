Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Yuzima Philip Releases New Single 'Strength'

Yuzima Philip Releases New Single 'Strength'

“Strength” is now available on streaming services.

Dec. 08, 2022  

Harlem NYC, singer-songwriter Yuzima Philip has released his new single "Strength" on streaming services.

After deleting his Twitter account and denouncing Elon Musk, Yuzima is tossing out a personal anthem to power his fans through the chaos. The song is called "Strength" and came about after years of well-publicized mindfulness meditation and the recent death of his mother.

"It took inner strength to get through Covid, the rise of American fascism, and my mother's death."

The song is a melding of anthem rock, noise, and Trap and is the first single from his upcoming album "gun hill projects."

Listen to the new single here:



The Black Keys Announce UK Tour Dates in 2023 Photo
The Black Keys Announce UK Tour Dates in 2023
Singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney will play headline dates at London’s The O2 on Wednesday 21st June and Manchester’s AO Arena on Thursday 22nd June before the last stop in Glasgow on Saturday 24th June at the OVO Hydro.  Spoon have been confirmed as the main support act across the tour.
Billy Joel Adds 91st Monthly Show at Madison Square Garden Photo
Billy Joel Adds 91st Monthly Show at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) announced today that by overwhelming demand, legendary musician and MSG franchise Billy Joel has added another show as part of his record-breaking residency at The World’s Most Famous Arena on Friday, May 5, 2023. The May show will mark Joel’s 91st monthly performance.
Recording Artist & Former THE VOICE Contestant Amanda Brown Releases New Music Photo
Recording Artist & Former THE VOICE Contestant Amanda Brown Releases New Music
Amanda Brown's success on The Voice established her as a captivating front woman; however in professional recording studios across the country, major recording artists have been drawing on Amanda's talent for years. Very recently, Amanda released her latest project 'From Here',
Silo Music Names Lauren Harman as President of Film/TV Licensing Photo
Silo Music Names Lauren Harman as President of Film/TV Licensing
Jack Ormandy, Co-Founder of Silo Music has announced the appointment of Lauren Harman to the position of President, Film/TV Licensing for the company. As a music industry vet of over 17 years, Harman will bring her sync expertise and the amalgamation of her many relationships in the music, film and advertising communities to Silo.

From This Author - Michael Major


Joshua Henry to Release New Single 'Can't Nobody Tell Us Nothin'' Next WeekJoshua Henry to Release New Single 'Can't Nobody Tell Us Nothin'' Next Week
December 7, 2022

The track will be released days before Henry appears as Gaston in ABC's Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration, which will air on Thursday, December 15. Henry teased the single with a new video taken backstage at Into the Woods at the St. James Theatre. Listen to a sneak peek at the song now!
Jay-Z Joins Bid For Caesars Palace Times Square CasinoJay-Z Joins Bid For Caesars Palace Times Square Casino
December 7, 2022

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation has joined SL Green and Caesars Entertainment in the proposal to build a casino in Times Square. The potential casino would be called Caesars Palace Times Square and would be located at 1515 Broadway, in the same building complex as the Minskoff Theatre, where The Lion King is currently running on Broadway.
Alan Cumming to Host THE TRAITORS Competition Series on PeacockAlan Cumming to Host THE TRAITORS Competition Series on Peacock
December 7, 2022

Set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands and based on the wildly popular Dutch series of the same name, 5-time Emmy-nominated Alan Cumming plays host to twenty larger-than-life personalities, including Brandi Glanville, Kyle Cooke, Ryan Lochte, Kate Chastain, Reza Farahan, Rachel Reilly, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, and more.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Sit Down with David Letterman on MY NEXT GUEST ISVolodymyr Zelenskyy to Sit Down with David Letterman on MY NEXT GUEST IS
December 7, 2022

David Letterman will be joined by Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the next episode of My Next Guest Is. In the episode, David Letterman travels to Kyiv, Ukraine, for an in-depth conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in front of a small live audience. Watch a video clip from the upcoming episode now!
Silo Music Names Lauren Harman as President of Film/TV LicensingSilo Music Names Lauren Harman as President of Film/TV Licensing
December 7, 2022

Jack Ormandy, Co-Founder of Silo Music has announced the appointment of Lauren Harman to the position of President, Film/TV Licensing for the company. As a music industry vet of over 17 years, Harman will bring her sync expertise and the amalgamation of her many relationships in the music, film and advertising communities to Silo.
share