Yuzima Philip Releases New Single 'Strength'

Harlem NYC, singer-songwriter Yuzima Philip has released his new single "Strength" on streaming services.

After deleting his Twitter account and denouncing Elon Musk, Yuzima is tossing out a personal anthem to power his fans through the chaos. The song is called "Strength" and came about after years of well-publicized mindfulness meditation and the recent death of his mother.

"It took inner strength to get through Covid, the rise of American fascism, and my mother's death."

The song is a melding of anthem rock, noise, and Trap and is the first single from his upcoming album "gun hill projects."

