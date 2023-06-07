Yungblud Returns With New Single 'Lowlife' Marking the Beginning of a New Era

Internationally acclaimed musician Yungblud has returned with a landmark new single ‘Lowlife,’ out now via Locomotion/Geffen Records, following a premiere with Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

His breakneck voyage through the alt cosmos continues, with ‘Lowlife’ marking a fresh new era - visually, sonically and creatively - for the artist who has undeniably become the voice of Gen-Z, using his music to unite and empower the youth of today.

‘Lowlife’ is perhaps Yungblud’s most honest creation to date. Delivered with fervor and passion, it is an energetic, rebellious and turbo-charged anthem, fusing hard-edge melodies, heavy basslines and raw, vulnerable lyrics. It marks the beginning of a sonic and creative shift that sees Yungblud return to his alternative roots while also taking creative risks with quirky yet detailed production, and considered instrumentation that simultaneously feels both new and nostalgic.

Speaking about the track, Yungblud says: “I wrote ‘Lowlife’ because I just didn’t want to leave my house. I was sick of people, of games, of myself, my friends, anytime I did anything some idiot had an opinion about it. What I should do or be. The truth is I didn't want to be anything at all sometimes, I wanted to be nothing. So I just didn't leave bed. I was dissatisfied and craving some sort of boredom. The type of boredom where you sit in your house, in the same sheets and watch fing mind-numbing TV, so I wrote a song about it.”

He neglected the notion of being beholden to influences when writing the single and entered the studio with producer Paul Meany with no references or preconceived idea of the outcome. He says “I’ve not been going into the studio intent on making something like, ‘Close To Me’ or ‘Born This Way’ or ‘Life On Mars’. We’d start with a blank canvas each time, bring up a beat and see what the f**k happens.”

The single was teased last week when Yungblud sent hand-written notes to fans’ letterboxes around the world, detailing locations in London, Los Angeles and Germany, where blacked-out cars emblazoned with the single title popped up, attracting masses of fans who gathered in their thousands to experience the single for the first time.

Yungblud has just completed a huge run of sold-out arenas in the UK and Europe, and South American festivals, on his headline tour titled YUNGBLUD - The World Tour. He embarks on the US leg throughout June, July and August performing to his biggest North American crowds to date.

Starting on June 27 in St. Petersburg, FL and making stops in Philadelphia, Montreal, Toronto,Indianapolis, New York, Boston, Nashville, Kansas City, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, and more, before concluding August 6 in Seattle, WA. For a full list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, go here.

Since the beginning of his phenomenal rise, he has nurtured a vast collective of dedicated fans around the globe, with a social following of over 14.5 million and accumulating billions of streams, cementing him firmly amongst the top alternative artists of his generation. With more music to come throughout 2023, Yungblud’s trajectory is looking brighter and more exciting than ever.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

06/27 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL * ^^ ⦽

06/29 - Pier Six Pavilion - Baltimore, MD ^^ ⦽

06/30 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA ^^ ⦽

07/01 - The Dome at Oakdale - Wallingford, CT ^^ ⦽

07/03 - MTELUS - Montreal, QC ^^ ⦽

07/04 - HISTORY - Toronto, ON ^^ ⦽

07/07 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill - Sterling Heights, MI ^^ ++

07/08 - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park - Indianapolis, IN ^^ ++

07/11 - Jacobs Pavilion - Cleveland, OH * ^^ ++

07/12 - Stage AE Outdoors - Pittsburgh, PA * ^^ ++

07/14 - The Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY ^^ ++

07/15 - Stone Pony Summer Stage - Asbury Park, NJ ^^ ++

07/16 - MGM Fenway Music Hall - Boston, MA ^^ ++

07/18 - The Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC ^^ ++

07/19 - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN ^^ ++

07/21 - St. Louis Music Park - St. Louis, MO ^^ ++

07/22 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN ^^ ++

07/24 - The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK ^^ ++

07/25 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO ^^ ++

07/27 - Coca-Cola Roxy - Atlanta, GA ^^ ++

07/30 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Dallas, TX ⤯ ⦽

08/02 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV ⤯ ⦽

08/03 - The Complex (Indoor) - Salt Lake City, UT ⤯ ⦽

08/04 - Revolution Concert House and Event Center - Garden City, ID ⤯

08/06 - The Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA ⤯ ⦽

*Not A Live Nation Date

^^The Regrettes Supporting

++Games We Play Supporting

⦽Caspr Supporting

⤯Jean Dawson Supporting

⇹Festival Appearance

ABOUT YUNGBLUD

Born in Yorkshire, England, YUNGBLUD (aka Dominic Harrison) is a multi-instrumentalist who first picked up a guitar at age two and began writing his own songs at age 10. The 24-year-old artist is known for voicing what he feels are major concerns for his generation, using his music to unite and empower the youth of today.

Following the release of his self-titled EP and his full-length 2018 debut, 21stCentury Liability, YUNGBLUD released the underrated youth EP in 2019, which debuted in the top 10 on the Official UK Albums chart.

YUNGBLUD was crowned MTV Push: Ones to Watch winner at the beginning of 2020, when he was also shortlisted for the BBC Sound of 2020 poll. YUNGBLUD went on to win ‘Best Music Video’ at the NME Awards in Feb 2020 and Best Alternative artist at the 2021 MTV EMAs.

Over the years, YUNGBLUD has performed to sold-out crowds in over 20 countries and played some of the world’s biggest festivals, including Austin City Limits, Life Is Beautiful, Lollapalooza, Rock Am Ring, Reading and Leeds Festivals, and Vans Warped Tour. YUNGBLUD released the full-length album ‘weird!’ on December 4th, 2020, which debuted at no.1 on the UK Official Album Chart after racking up a massive 39,000 chart sales in the first week.

Described as a coming-of-age album, ‘weird!’ features tracks “god save me, but don’t drown me out”, “weird!”, “strawberry lipstick” and “Mars”. In Autumn 2020, he launched The YUNGBLUD Podcast on BBC Sounds, where he meets young music fans who are approaching turning points in their lives, to discuss topics and issues affecting young people today whether it be gender, sexuality, identity, money worries, friendships, style or mental health.

YUNGBLUD now has over 8 Million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 3 Billion global streams.