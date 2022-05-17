Yungblud Announces Self-Titled Third Studio Album

Internationally acclaimed, multiple award-winning British musician YUNGBLUD has confirmed a third studio album is on its way. The self-titled full length, YUNGBLUD, will see its global release on September 2 via LOCOMOTION/Geffen Records. Pre-order the new album here.

The announcement was made this morning via a livestream where the 24-year-old Doncaster-born trailblazer received a tattoo on his ribcage from one of the world's most sought-after artists, Emily Malice. The livestream commanded viewers from all over the world and marks an exciting new era for the groundbreaking artist.

Rarely does an artist come along such as YUNGBLUD, who has undeniably become Gen-Z's rock n' roll poster child. Fearlessly advocating for the weirdos, freaks and the marginalized in the world, from the ground up, YUNGBLUD has amassed legions of dedicated fans from all over the world, who flock to his sold-out shows each night and scream every word to his songs as if their lives depend on it. With co-signs from rock legends such as Mick Jagger, Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Jones and Dave Grohl, YUNGBLUD'S trajectory is looking brighter and more exciting than ever.

Currently, on his sold-out LIFE ON MARS European tour, before heading to Australia, New Zealand, and Japan this summer, YUNGBLUD will return to North American shores this fall for select dates as well as festival appearances at Austin City Limits, Louder Than Life, Riot Fest, and Firefly Music Festival. For a full list of tour dates go to: www.yungbludofficial.com/tour

Earlier this month, YUNGBLUD released his latest single "Memories" ft. WILLOW. The track, which surpassed 1 million streams in it's first week, was accompanied by an official music video directed by Colin Tilley.

Speaking on the song, YUNGBLUD revealed: "This song is about letting go of past traumas you may have experienced and voicing them to the world. There's something freeing about turning painful memories from your past into lessons for your future - I want people to scream this song out and it be cathartic. It's about coming together and shedding pain, turning it into positive energy and sharing the burden with each other."

In March, YUNGBLUD released "The Funeral" alongside a music video featuring Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne. "The Funeral" has accumulated more than 14.8 million combined video and global streams and continues to grow. He performed the song on CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Born in Yorkshire, England, YUNGBLUD (aka Dominic Harrison) is a multi-instrumentalist who first picked up a guitar at age two and began writing his own songs at age 10. The 24-year-old artist is known for voicing what he feels are major concerns for his generation, using his music to unite and empower the youth of today.

Following the release of his self-titled EP and his full-length 2018 debut, 21stCentury Liability, YUNGBLUD released the underrated youth EP in 2019, which debuted in the top 10 on the Official UK Albums chart. YUNGBLUD was crowned MTV Push: Ones to Watch winner at the beginning of 2020, when he was also shortlisted for the BBC Sound of 2020 poll. YUNGBLUD went on to win 'Best Music Video' at the NME Awards in Feb 2020 and Best Alternative artist at the 2021 MTV EMAs.

Over the years, YUNGBLUD has performed to sold-out crowds in over 20 countries and played some of the world's biggest festivals, including Austin City Limits, Life Is Beautiful, Lollapalooza, Rock Am Ring, Reading and Leeds Festivals, and Vans Warped Tour. YUNGBLUD released the full-length album 'weird!' on December 4th, 2020, which debuted at no.1 on the UK Official Album Chart after racking up a massive 39,000 chart sales in the first week.

Described as a coming-of-age album, 'weird!' features tracks "god save me, but don't drown me out", "weird!", "strawberry lipstick" and "Mars". In Autumn 2020, he launched The YUNGBLUD Podcast on BBC Sounds, where he meets young music fans who are approaching turning points in their lives, to discuss topics and issues affecting young people today whether it be gender, sexuality, identity, money worries, friendships, style or mental health. YUNGBLUD now has over 8 Million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 3 Billion global streams.

Tour Dates

09/13 - MTELUS - Montreal, QC

09/15 - RBC Echo Beach - Toronto, ON

09/17 - RIOT FEST - Chicago, IL

09/22 - 09/25 - Louder Than Life Festival - Louisville, KY

09/22 - 09/25 - Firefly Music Festival - Dover Heights, DE

10/06 - 10/09 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA

10/14 - 10/16 - Austin City Limits Music Festival - Austin, TX