Yung Bae Announces North America 'Groove Continental' Tour

Innovative music producer Yung Bae has unveiled a sprawling tour of his acclaimed album Groove Continental across North America, kicking off September 9th.

Taking in no fewer than 23 dates, the tour kicks off at Shrine Expo Hall in LA on September 9, where Yung Bae will bring together some of the Vaporwave and Future Funk scene's most prevalent producers including; acclaimed vaporwave producer Saint Pepsi, Brooklyn-based indie-electronic act Flamingosis, and nostalgia-inducing electronic-pop producer George Clanton.

Mexican vaporwave musician Macross 82-99 will go head to head with Japan-based producer Vantage, while Moe Shop will bring fans into their Tokyo-influenced creative world. Also announced is 80s retro culture creator Night Tempo.

Further stops on the tour include San Francisco (Sept 10th), Miami (Oct 7th), Toronto (Oct 20th), and Detroit (Oct 21st), before things are closed out in Chicago on October 22nd (full tour listings below). The aforementioned support acts will feature on select other legs of the tour, as will Neon Indian, Roosevelt, and Washed Out.

The Groove Continental (Side A) LP has already won over swathes of fans, with the likes of BTS' RM supporting lead single 'L.O.V.E' ft EARTHGANG, Jon Batiste, and Sherwyn on social media. A landmark release, it elevates Yung Bae to the upper echelons of contemporary music and this event will further establish him as a master curator. Alongside the announced tour, Yung Bae will continue his festival circuit, playing Splash House, A-Track & Friends Block Party, Electric Forest, Breakaway Music Festival, and Firefly Music Festival this summer.

Groove Continental Tour Pre-sale starts Wednesday, June 1st (10am local time) and General sale goes live on Friday, June 3rd (10am local time). For ticketing and more information, visit here. See full confirmed dates below:

Tour Dates

September 9th - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Expo Hall

September 10th - San Francisco, CA - The Midway

September 11th - Reno, NV - Cargo Concert Hall

September 15th - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

September 16th - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

September 17th - Vancouver, BC, CAN - Commodore Ballroom

September 20th - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

September 21st - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

September 24th - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

September 28th - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

September 30th - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

October 1st - Austin, TX - Emo's Austin

October 2nd - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

October 5th - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

October 7th - Miami, FL - Oasis Wynwood

October 8th - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

October 9th - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

October 12th - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

October 14th - Boston, MA - Royale

October 19th - Montreal, QC, CAN - Corona Theatre

October 20th - Toronto, ON, CAN - The Danforth Music Hall

October 21st - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

October 22nd - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom