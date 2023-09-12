Youth Fountain Announces 'Together In Lonesome' ALbum

Youth Fountain, the emo / pop-punk project from guitarist/vocalist Tyler Zanon, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated 3rd studio album, Together In Lonesome. The news comes with lead single and music video, “Fallen Short”; watch now here. Together In Lonesome is set to be released on November 3rd via Pure Noise Records. Pre-save / pre-order the album now here.

“This record lyrically touches on the feelings of essentially losing everything that ever mattered to me and going through the motions, twists and turns of what life has thrown at me over the past decade of my life,” Zanon shares.

“Mostly overcoming the loss of a significant other and overwhelming emotions of never feeling like I could be enough for anyone or anything I pursue. With this record being the project's third release I knew I wanted to try and do something super special as a follow up to the sophomore album. I would say this record is a pretty dark love story album and I hope it means a lot to all the fans of Youth Fountain.”

About lead single “Fallen Short” he continues: “’Fallen Short’ is written about the struggles of trying to find my forever person and the challenges of changing relationships. This was a track that Anton DeLost had written instrumentally and I threw my lyrics and vocal melodies over the song and it came together pretty fast. It’s a very different vibe from regular Youth Fountain. Some different influences for sure you can hear through this one, sometimes a change is needed to keep things fresh and this song definitely shows it.”

Youth Fountain will be on the road this fall with Story Of The Year, who are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album Page Avenue. The tour kicks off on October 26th and continues into early 2024, with stops in Dallas, Anaheim, Las Vegas, Portland, Minneapolis, Detroit, Toronto, New York, Chicago, and more. For a full list of upcoming shows, please see below or visit here.

About Youth Fountain:

When Tyler Zanon began the songwriting process for the third YOUTH FOUNTAIN LP, TOGETHER IN LONESOME, he approached the blank page in front of him not with a fear of an unknown future, but an invitation to explore an unfinished past.

Since forming Youth Fountain in 2017, the Vancouver BC-based Zanon has been a prolific writer, ascending on the shoulders of a cutting, introspective sound Kerrang hailed as “so raw and young that one can't help but wonder if [Youth Fountain] were peers of Taking Back Sunday and Saves The Day back in the early 2000s.”

As he revisited lyric notebooks and hard drives from Youth Fountain early days and previous bands, Zanon amassed a collection of demos he brought to producer Anton DeLost (State Champs, Mayday Parade). Together, the pair worked to transform them into TOGETHER IN LONESOME standouts – like the skate-punk pit-starting “Clarity,” angular “A Few Notes For Orpheus” and skyscraping “Twin Flame” – while crafting songs like “Identical Days” and first single “Fallen Short,” the anthemic encapsulation of Youth Fountain’s unbridled, nostalgic blend of emo, pop-punk, and alternative rock, from the ground up.

“‘Fallen Short’ is about self-doubt,” Zanon explains. “In terms of a relationship, it’s me wondering if I’m ever going to find someone who can be there for me through thick and thin, no matter what. But even when you think you’ve found that person, there can be an emptiness, like you’re together but still feel alone. That’s where the title Together In Lonesome comes from: wondering why you’re able to physically be with someone but still feel so alone.”

It’s this instinctual ability to verbalize life’s hard truths that’s endeared Youth Fountain to fans around the world on albums like 2019’s Letters to Our Former Selves and 2021’s Keepsakes & Reminders, tours with Four Year Strong and Knuckle Puck and slots on festivals like Slam Dunk and forthcoming tour with Story Of The Year.

But it’s never been as visceral as on TOGETHER IN LONESOME, with Zanon himself admitting the process of making the album forced him to confront his past in considerable ways, closing old wounds while reopening others in the process.

“Writing songs takes a lot out of me because of how much of myself I put into them,” he explains. “Even though it was hard revisiting some of this stuff, it goes to show you that a good song is a good song no matter when it was written. Even if it was on the backburner, it can still shine when the time is right.”

Ultimately, TOGETHER IN LONESOME stands as a tremendous personal feat for Zanon, the hard-charged sound of the songwriter fully embracing the totality of the creative process as he gathered the fearlessness to confront the past while embracing the future head-on – along the way, putting some ghosts to rest.

“Making this album has felt like closure in a really cool way,” he says emphatically. “Whenever an album comes out, they’re not my songs anymore; they’re for other people to enjoy. It’s going to feel good once they’re out.”

