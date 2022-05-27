Your Grandparents Recruit Amindi for 'Somebody Told Me'

The fast rising R&B/Hip-Hop group Your Grandparents return today with their new single "Somebody Told Me" featuring fellow Los Angeles Neo Soul/Hip-Hop musician Amindi.

Listen to the trio's fresh summer track showcasing Jean Carter and DaCosta's signature smooth flow and sultry vocals with producer ghettoblasterman's funky, hypnotic beat paired effortlessly alongside Amindi's raw and entrancing vocals. The song arrives alongside an official video, created and self-directed by Your Grandparents, and is available to stream and watch now on all digital platforms via The Orchard.

"Collaboration is at the heart of what we do as a group, but rarely do we collab with any of our friends!" shares trio Your Grandparents. "We knew 'Somebody Told Me' had potential but we thought it could use a certain touch that only Amindi could add. Our goal as a group right now is to focus on being more community oriented and present tense with the art we share. We let a lot of our live's flow through the music and art we create, working from truth and experience... but what if we explored farther than just what we know? What if we wrote a story and created characters and imagined worlds? 'Somebody Told Me' is our first prelude into that realm. Welcome to GPTV."

"Somebody Told Me" marks Your Grandparents' first release since last summer's highly praised debut album, Thru My Window, featuring the breakout singles "Sunlight," "Tomorrow," and "So Damn Fly." The album earned Your Grandparents a highly coveted spot at Day N Vegas and received acclaim from notable tastemakers like The FADER, HYPEBEAST, Ones to Watch, UPROXX, Notion, Rated R&B, Ladygunn, and more.

Your Grandparents make music that hints to the nostalgia of previous decades without feeling dated. The Los Angeles trio - composed of vocalists Jean Carter and DaCosta and producer ghettoblasterman - isn't cemented to just one genre, either.

The childhood friends officially founded the group in 2014 using the moniker "Your Grandparents" as a nod to the elders who introduced them to classic artists and inspired their musical tastes. Originally, the trio released rap music, but their work quickly grew to incorporate the various genres that have inspired their musicianship. When asked about the albums that have inspired them lately, the men rattle off a variety of projects including D'Angelo's Voodoo, Erykah Badu's Baduism, The Fugees' The Score and Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon. Today, Your Grandparents release music that nods to funk, soul, hip-hop, rock, blues and other genres.

Inspired by events of the past two years, Your Grandparents' upcoming project is an abstract depiction exploring the relationship between who they are on and off screen. Contrasting the theme of their debut album Thru My Window, the trio's latest work takes more of a fictional and theatrical approach to its storytelling rather than a journaled account of real life events. From lighthearted and high energy to heavy hitting, slow dragging grooves, expect their new songs to project the colors of a full range of human emotion. Leading with their first single, "Somebody Told Me", the band recruits fellow Los Angeles Neo-Soul/Hip-Hop musician Amindi to tell a story of deceit, or so we think.

Watch the new music video here: