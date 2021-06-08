Young Devyn Announces Debut 'Baby Goat' EP

Brooklyn-born and raised, 19-year-old artist Young Devyn is set to take the rap game by storm. Taking inspiration from the likes of Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, Lauryn Hill, and Pop Smoke, Young Devyn's style masters both storytelling and expert lyricism. Today, she shares the exciting news of signing to 4th & Broadway, the Iconic label relaunched by Island Records.

On her signing, Young Devyn shares, "I am very excited about joining a legacy label with legendary acts like Eric B. & Rakim and I truly believe my career as a professional recording artist is going to flourish by partnering with LaTrice Burnette and the 4th & Broadway team."

"Young Devyn is an incredible entertainer all around and an amazing lyricist," said LaTrice Burnette (President 4th & Broadway/ EVP Island Records). "As a fellow Brooklynite, I am proud to have her be the first act to release music on 4th & Broadway, to represent for and carry the Brooklyn torch. She truly is the Baby Goat!"

Tuff Gong Collective (TGC), which is overseen by Cedella Marley, CEO of the Bob Marley Group of Companies, has also partnered with Island Records' 4th & Broadway on Young Devyn and will represent Devyn and her repertoire in the Caribbean.

In addition to her signing, Young Devyn also announces that her highly-anticipated debut Baby Goat EP will be released June 18th via 4th & Broadway. The news follows the rising artist's previous releases of "Straight to It," which first originated as a viral freestyle video, has garnered over half a million music video views, and was featured on VEVO's CTRL Live Performance Series. The EP is also preceded by her fiery single "Act Bad" which has already amassed over 2 million music video views on WORLDSTARHIPHOP to date. OKAYPLAYER has also highlighted the emerging MC as an artist to watch in 2021. The EP is a dynamic offering with eight diverse tracks that encapsulate Young Devyn's Brooklyn upbringing, vocal range, and Trinidadian roots. The young artist showcases her stellar rapping ability and melodic voice throughout the entirety of the Baby Goat EP while further solidifying her place in the industry. Young Devyn describes the road to completing her debut project in her Baby Goat EP Trailer. In the clip, the rising wordsmith eloquently recounts her struggles while reflecting on her journey to newfound success. The trailer serves as the artist's official announcement of her long-awaited debut EP.

Young Devyn details her latest project saying, "Baby Goat is the definition of two things. Brooklyn. Trinidad. From the melodies of my island roots to the grittiness of my Brooklyn upbringing, I finally show the world who I am."

Young Devyn's popularity is growing at a rapid rate, and she's already received praise from a host of industry notables including Nicki Minaj, Waka Flocka, Jermaine Dupri, Taraji P. Henson, and more. Generation Z's self-proclaimed "Baby G.O.A.T," Young Devyn is already renowned for her viral freestyling capabilities and skillful delivery. In her short career, the young artist has been covered by The Source, The Root, BET, and RESPECT. Though Young Devyn is new to the game, she carries herself with the class and confidence of a veteran while effortlessly navigating the music scene.