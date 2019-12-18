Young Culture Set to Open for Have Mercy on Upcoming Tour

Pop rock band Young Culture is honored to announce that they will be joining Have Mercy for "The Final Tour" next year, as fans are given a chance to say goodbye to the Baltimore-based band. The six week, full U.S. run kicks off on February 5th and also features Fredo Disco and Selfish Things. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 20th at 12pm ET.

On the upcoming tour, Alex Magnan shares: "We're honoured to be starting the year off on this legendary tour. Very grateful that Have Mercy have let us be a part of such a special farewell."

Prior to touring with Have Mercy next year, Young Culture will be closing out 2019 at State Champs' upcoming Frozen Fest at Upstate Concert Hall in Clifton Park this Saturday and Sunday (12/21 & 12/22). Tickets for the second show are available online here.

Earlier this year, Young Culture celebrated an incredibly successful first week following the release of their new EP, (This Is) Heaven, available now via Equal Vision Records. (This Is) Heaven, the band's label debut, secured the #22 spot on the New Artist chart, as well as #53 Indie. The EP has been heralded by Billboard, New Noise Magazine, Indie Mixtape, idobi Radio, and more. Fans can stream (This Is) Heaven via Spotify and Apple Music, or purchase it online at youngculture.merchnow.com.

It's not often that a rock or punk band will make a hip-hop style mixtape just to clear their creative cobwebs. But that's exactly what Albany-based four-piece Young Culture did. Formed by school friends Alex Magnan (vocals) and Gabe Pietrafesa (guitar), who have been playing together for a number of years, Young Culture put out their debut mini-album, You, in the summer of 2016. It was followed up with a five-track EP called Blue. The former had a song, "Bedroom Floor" that featured Derek DiScanio from State Champs - a fellow Albany band - on backing vocals. The latter was co-produced by him and Seth Henderson, who's worked with the likes of Real Friends, Knuckle Puck and Sleep On It.

Young Culture - completed now by guitarist Troy Burchett - toured those songs and began to build up a solid following, which remains strong today. But instead of working on new material for the band, the pair, fueled by an inherent restless creativity, began to experiment, Pietrafesa sending Magnan different beats to write lyrics over just to keep their inspiration and creative juices flowing.

That influence is very much evident in songs like "Drift," co-produced by Derek DiScanio (State Champs) and Sam Guiana (Like Pacific, Coldfront). "Drift" not only redefined who Young Culture is as a band, but also reshaped the perimeters of pop-punk - although it should be noted that they're very wary of being confined to just that genre. As they should be, because there are many more layers to this band.

2018 ushered in a brand new phase of Young Culture's existence, evident in the their latest single "21 Days" as well as the rest of new EP (This Is) Heaven. They might now be just 20 years old, but both Pietrafesa and Magnan's attitude and songwriting ability display a maturity way beyond their years. And while this isn't an entirely new beginning, it certainly marks the start of something that's thoroughly unique, electrifying and engaging.

Young Culture released (This Is) Heaven on January 18th, 2019 via Equal Vision Records. To purchase, please visit: youngculture.merchnow.com.

Upcoming Tour Dates w/Homesafe:

12/21 - Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall (State Champs' Frozen Fest - SOLD OUT)

12/22 - Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall (State Champs' Frozen Fest)

2/5 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

2/6 - Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground

2/7 - Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

2/8 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

2/9 - Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

2/11 - Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

2/12 - Raleigh, NC @ Imurj

2/14 - Margate, FL @ O'Malley's

2/15 - Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

2/16 - Orlando, FL @ Soundbar

2/18 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

2/19 - Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

2/21 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

2/22 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda

2/23 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

2/25 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

2/26 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room

2/27 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

2/28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

2/29 - San Francisco, CA @ Noisepop Music Festival

3/1 - Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

3/3 - Portland, OR @ TBD

3/4 - Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

3/6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Loading Dock

3/7 - Denver, CO @ Marquis

3/8 - Kansas City, MO @ The Rino

3/10 - Burnsville, MN @ The Garage

3/11 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

3/12 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome

3/13 - Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room

3/14 - Cleveland, OH @ Foundry

3/15 - Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck Bar

3/17 - Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

3/18 - Albany, NY @ The Hollow

3/20 - Baltimore, MD @ The Ottobar





