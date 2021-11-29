Young Bombs Drops New Single 'U Up?' With Stondon Massey

Hot on the heels of their North American tour, Vancouver's electronic DJ/Producer duo Young Bombs return with the release of their newest single 'U Up?' featuring Stondon Massey. The track's vibrant production delivers the energetic sound loved by Young Bombs's fans.

'U Up?' describes the intensity and excitement of pursuing a romance with a close friend. The lyrics are layered with electric beats and keyboard rhythms for an ecstatic build-up, and a drop guaranteed to make listeners dance.

In 2019, Young Bombs made the bold leap from sought-after remixers to artists. That leap remains driven by a personal and creative chemistry forged way back in the Vancouver high school where they became best friends. With nearly 100 million streams in four years, the duo have become one of the biggest artists in a short amount of time.

In addition, they attracted the support of Tiësto, Oliver Heldens, and Don Diablo. Simultaneously, they graced the stages of blockbuster festivals such as Lollapalooza, Firefly Music Festival, and the Billboard Hot 100 Festival. Not to mention, Young Bombs supported The Chainsmokers, Galantis, R3hab, and Adventure Club on tour around the globe and launched a coveted residency at Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas.

Listen to the new single here: