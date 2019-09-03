YouTube Star and Recording Artist Scotty Sire Debuts New Single 'What's Going On'

YouTube star and recording artist Scotty Sire released his new single "What's Going On" today. Listen below.

His next album will release on September 16th and will be followed by a 30 city tour. Scotty's music illustrates angst in today's more real form of social anxiety, depression and other issues of mental health that are prevalent in today's young adult culture and personal issues Scotty faces each day. With a strong passion for his music, Scotty regularly speaks out surrounding the stigmas often placed on artists stemming from YouTube, he prides himself on striving to work with the best creative team to continue his growth. He continues to be an active YouTube personality, involved in the Vlog Squad, and also a serious musical artist.

Listen to "What's Going On" here:





