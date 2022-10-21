You Me At Six Announce New Album 'Truth Decay'

English rock band You Me At Six have officially announced details for their forthcoming new studio album, Truth Decay, which will be out January 27, 2023 via Rise Records.

Recorded at Black Rock Studios in Santorini with producer Dan Austin, who previously worked with the band on VI and SUCKAPUNCH, Truth Decay is a retrospective album for You Me at Six.

Musically, the album is the sound of a band celebrating the scene that they helped to build while at the same time showing where it can go next. Lyrically, the album is a raw and honest depiction of trying to find the good moments within the bad exploring themes of growing up, relationships, overcoming insecurities, and realizing self-worth.

"The album generally is the band doing all the things that we as a band think we're good at and just embellishing them and finessing those ideas and just trying to do retrospective, quintessential YMAS but in 2022 and give that a new lease of life. For us we saw people around us, our peers, and some new blood coming through that were doing emo rock music again and we thought 'well we know how to do that and we want the world to know how we do it." says vocalist Josh Franceschi.

Alongside the announcement, the band shares their new single "Mixed Emotions (I Didn't Know How To Tell You What I Was Going Through)," an open letter from Franceschi to his bandmates about mental health and how the group could've communicated differently over the years,

Fifteen years and seven albums in, You Me At Six have cemented themselves as masters of their genre, representing pop rock & emo on a global level with two UK #1 albums including 2021's SUCKAPUNCH. With over half a billion streams across platforms, multiple chart-topping singles, and sold-out headlining tours around the globe, You Me At Six have truly proved their mainstream appeal.

You Me At Six is Josh Franceschi (vocals), Max Helyer (guitar), Chris Miller (guitar), Matt Barnes (bass), and Dan Flint (drums).

Watch the new music video here: