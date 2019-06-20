Yoshi Flower Shares Vevo Official Live Performances

Vevo announces the release of Yoshi Flower's live performances of "Dirty Water" and "Validation." Combining his interests in electronic dance music, hip-hop, and indie rock, Yoshi Flower is the project of Josh Smith, a Los Angeles-based musician formerly of Detroit duo Gosh Pith. He made his debut as Yoshi Flower in early March of 2018 with "Movies," an electro-pop love song that imagines his love interest as the star of his film. The same week, Los Angeles' Elohim released the song "Panic Attacks" featuring Yoshi Flower; the latter kicked off a string of dates in support of Elohim's North American tour.

WATCH DIRTY WATER:

WATCH VALIDATION:

Before the end of the month, Smith released his follow-up solo single, "Just on Drugs." Another single, "Woke," and the maxi-single "Brown Paper Bag" both led up to the October release of his debut mixtape, American Raver, that i-D dubbed "the pledge of allegiance gone goth." Striking a deal with Interscope, Smith made his label debut in early 2019 with "In the Morning" and "Dirty Water," followed in May by "Validation," the lead single off his new album PEER PLEASURE, released in June.

"Dirty Water" and "Validation" are available now on all streaming platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world at YouTube.com/Vevo.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You