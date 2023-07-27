Yoke Lore Releases Dreamy New Single 'Hallucinate'

Los Angeles based indie pop project Yoke Lore, the solo musical venture of Adrian Galvin, releases the third single, “Hallucinate,” off of his upcoming debut full-length album, Toward A Never Ending New Beginning. The album will be out everywhere via Yell House Records on September 22nd.

The newest track off of the album, “Hallucinate” is a sanguine indie-pop staple chronicling the dizzying experience of falling in love with someone. Up-tempo drum beats and playful, twinkling synths shadow Galvin’s confessions, “I think of you when every single color passes by on the highway, I crash and burn and I think I see your face.” Like the previous two singles, “Hallucinate” once again showcases his ability to articulate the complicated, indescribable feelings we all experience.

Regarding the single, Galvin states, “Hallucinate is about the disorienting nature of being in love. Being in love is a way of seeing the world, not the self. There are no individuals in love, just symphonious singularity. Beauty reverberates out of union. Effervescent blooms of bliss and body gently guide our minds to the very surface of contentment.

The heart crosses the blood-brain barrier and casts away the flimsy limits of space and time and logic. Dionysus laughs and trips into a twirled cartwheel and keeps on spinning as Apollo doubles over and cries out in the darkness of confusion, or maybe he just goes on holiday. But life is a balance of forces, a tension of opposites that have to be continually reconciled. You can lose yourself out there in the passion.

We gotta be diligent in the seductive face of our own sensual destruction. Otherwise we start to see things that aren't there. We start denying the dark it's due. But then again, hearts move in figure eights and a little hallucination never killed anyone did it? ”

Yoke Lore’s first full length album, Toward A Never Ending New Beginning is set to solidify Galvin as an indie pioneer, transcending beyond the genre with his unparalleled talent for captivating listeners with his distinct artistic vision and introspective lyricism. The 14-track album chronicles his journey of turning strengths into weaknesses, personal growth, and discovering who Yoke Lore truly is.

It’s an album full of reflection and raw, unfiltered honesty that will most definitely connect with listeners on a deeper level. Combining electronic beats with subtle instrumentation, each song on Toward A Never Ending New Beginning is sonically diverse and thoughtfully crafted, taking listeners on a journey of self-discovery along with Galvin.

“Hallucinate” follows album singles “Shake,” an upbeat, motivated track about disrupting the routine and repetitiveness in our lives, and “Winona”. Exploring themes of self-discovery and the cathartic power of personal growth, “Winona” combines electronic elements with organic instrumentation that transcends beyond Yoke Lore’s indie genre. His acclaimed discography thus far includes standout singles such as “Goodpain,” “Chin Up,” and “Beige,” which earned him an RIAA Gold certification.

With over 450M+ streams to his name and tours across the globe under his belt, including a recent run with Goth Babe, Yoke Lore has garnered a loyal fanbase and widespread acclaim from both critics and fellow musicians alike and established himself as a notable force in the indie scene.

In August, Yoke Lore will embark on the 23-date Holy Havoc Tour, which sees the artist playing dates from coast-to-coast with support from girlhouse, including Irving Plaza in New York City and The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale now HERE. He will also be supporting The Head and The Heart on select dates in November.

UPCOMING YOKE LORE TOUR DATES

August 19 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

August 20 - In Between Days Festival - Quincy, MA

August 22 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

August 23 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

August 24 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

August 26 - Studio TD - Montréal, QC

August 27 - The Axis Club - Toronto, ON

August 29 - Metro - Chicago, IL

August 30 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

September 1 - HI-FI Annex - Indianapolis, IN

September 2 - Headliners Music Hall - Louisville, KY

September 3 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

September 5 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

September 7 - The Heights Theater - Houston, TX

September 8 - Scoot Inn - Austin, TX

September 9 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

September 11 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO

September 13 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

September 15 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

September 16 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

September 18 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

September 21 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR

September 22 - Showbox - Seattle, WA

September 23 - Hollywood Theatre - Vancouver, BC

November 9 - The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH *

November 12 - Capitol Theatre - Davenport, IA *

November 13 - Liberty Hall - Lawrence, KS *

November 16 - JJ’s Live - Fayetteville, AR *

November 17 - Minglewood Hall - Memphis, TN *

November 18 - Orpheum Theatre - New Orleans, LA *

* Supporting The Head and The Heart

Photo Credit: Tanner Deutsch