Yoke Lore Announces Debut Full-Length Album 'Toward a Never Ending New Beginning'

Los Angeles based indie pop project Yoke Lore, the solo musical venture of Adrian Galvin, announces his debut full-length album, Toward A Never Ending New Beginning, out everywhere via Yell House Records on September 22nd. He also releases “Shake,” his second single from the album.

Yoke Lore’s first full length album, Toward A Never Ending New Beginning is set to solidify Galvin as an indie pioneer, transcending beyond the genre with his unparalleled talent for captivating listeners with his distinct artistic vision and introspective lyricism.

The 14-track album chronicles his journey of turning strengths into weaknesses, personal growth, and discovering who Yoke Lore truly is. It’s an album full of reflection and raw, unfiltered honesty that will most definitely connect with listeners on a deeper level. Combining electronic beats with subtle instrumentation, each song on Toward A Never Ending New Beginning is sonically diverse and thoughtfully crafted, taking listeners on a journey of self-discovery along with Galvin.

Galvin views his debut record Toward a Never Ending New Beginning, as being guided by the principles of the I-Ching; an ancient Chinese divination text that maps out 64 transitions that you could possibly be going through at any time, reflected in the form of hexagrams. It is a meditation on all of the little changes he has gone through in his life: from celebrations to moments of sadness to moments of stillness. All of it is connected, all of it is related.

The third track on the album, “Shake” combines ethereal layered vocals and bouncy synth to create an upbeat, motivated track about disrupting the routine and repetitiveness in our lives. Stripped-back verses build to the bursting chorus that encourages listeners, “You gotta find time to shake.” After a radiant bridge, the instrumentals slowly fizzle out, leaving the message of the song hanging in the air for reflection.

Regarding the single, Yoke Lore states, “‘Shake’ is a dedication, a declaration, and a demonstration. It is a dialogue between me and the world. I wrote this at a time when I felt isolated by my own sluggish trepidation. One day as I was laying in a pool of sweaty lethargic shame, I came across an ancient Chinese oracle called the I-Ching or Book of Change. I threw some coins and divined a hexagram made up of six stacked lines.

It was called Zhen or Shake or Shock. It told me that I was at an inflection point. It demanded that I shake myself up out of the malaise or things would go septic. We all go through periods of stale stagnation. Our bodies and our lives have to be lived in motion. If we stay the same, we fail to grow, we get brittle in the body, we get stubborn in the mind, we go blind in the heart. By embracing the flux inherent in our nature, we can find some harmony. Shake yourself out of the torpor and toward a never ending new beginning.”

The new single follows on the heels of “Winona,” released last month. Exploring themes of self-discovery and the cathartic power of personal growth, the track combines electronic elements with organic instrumentation that transcends beyond Yoke Lore’s indie genre.

His acclaimed discography thus far includes standout singles such as “Goodpain,” “Chin Up,” and “Beige,” which earned him an RIAA Gold certification. With over 450M+ streams to his name and tours across the globe under his belt, including a recent run with Goth Babe, Yoke Lore has garnered a loyal fanbase and widespread acclaim from both critics and fellow musicians alike and established himself as a notable force in the indie scene.

In August, Yoke Lore will embark on the 23-date Holy Havoc Tour, which sees the artist playing dates from coast-to-coast, including Music Hall of Williamsburg and Brooklyn and The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

THE HOLY HAVOC TOUR DATES

August 19 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

August 20 - In Between Days Festival - Quincy, MA

August 22 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

August 23 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

August 24 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

August 26 - Studio TD - Montréal, QC

August 27 - The Axis Club - Toronto, ON

August 29 - Metro - Chicago, IL

August 30 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

September 1 - HI-FI Annex - Indianapolis, IN

September 2 - Headliners Music Hall - Louisville, KY

September 3 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

September 5 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

September 7 - The Heights Theater - Houston, TX

September 8 - Scoot Inn - Austin, TX

September 9 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

September 11 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO

September 13 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

September 15 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

September 16 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

September 18 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

September 21 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR

September 22 - Showbox - Seattle, WA

September 23 - Hollywood Theatre - Vancouver, BC

Photo Credit: Cooper Baumgartner