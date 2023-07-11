Yachtley Crew to Release Of Debut Album 'Seas The Day'

The EP will be on July 14th via Jimmy Buffett’s Mailboat Records.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

Yachtley Crew to Release Of Debut Album 'Seas The Day'

Yachtley Crew, the seven-piece band who burst onto the California club scene in 2017, selling out countless local venues before exploding into a nationally recognized touring act will release their debut six-song EP, Seas the Day, on July 14th via Jimmy Buffett’s Mailboat Records.

Seas the Day was produced and mixed by Grammy award winning Chris Lord-Alge (Stevie Nicks, Steven Tyler, Keith Urban, Bruce Springsteen, Green Day) and features the band’s first original song “Sex on the Beach,” accompanied by a video with a guest appearance by the Access Hollywood & iHeart host, Mario Lopez.

The video was directed by Myles Erfurth (Dead Sara, Ice Nine Kills, Twiztid) and will debut on July 17th. The band is managed by longtime industry icon Andy Gould (Rob Zombie, Pantera, Lionel Richie, Guns N’ Roses).

The nautical-suited and captain’s-hat-clad Yachtley Crew (also known as “The Titans of Soft Rock”), includes lead vocalist Phillip Daniel (Philly Ocean), drummer Rob Jones (Sailor Hawkins), bassist Chaz Ruiz (Baba Buoy), guitarist Thomas Gardner Jr. (Tommy Buoy), backing vocalist Curt Clendenin (Stoney Shores), saxophone/flutist Paul Pate (Pauly Shores) and keyboardist Matt Grossman (Matthew McDonald). The ships ahoy septet are joined on the album by special guest, world-class percussionist Lenny Castro.

“We’re beyond excited to release our first album,” said Yachtley Crew. “Seas the Day is a love letter to the fans who have made this all possible, and a dream come true to be on the Mailboat Records roster, alongside their incredible artists.”

Adds Chris Lord-Alge: “Yachtley Crew brought new life to the songs we all know so well. The energy and enthusiasm in making the first EP was fantastic! There will be more to come and I have no doubt Yachtley Crew will be full steam ahead of its time conquering the globe!”

For those uninitiated, Yacht Rock encapsulates the revival of soft rock and Top 40 hits from the late ‘70s to the early ‘80s, which has become a nation wide phenomenon, inspiring fans to dress the part and sing along.  

Other songs on Seas the Day include fan favorites such as Boz Scaggs’ “Lido Shuffle,” Ace’s “How Long,” Robbie Dupree’s “Steal Away,” the Bee Gees’ “How Deep Is Your Love” and all-time Yacht Rock pioneer Christopher Cross’ “Ride Like the Wind.” Other songs in the band’s set include Toto’s “Africa,” Looking Glass’ “Brandy” and Rupert Holmes’ “Escape (The Piña Colada Song).”

Yachtley Crew are currently on a nationwide “Seas The Day” tour, with a residency at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas through December. The band performed and helped ring in the New Year on KLAS and KTLA’s “Las Vegas Countdown to 2023,” the exclusive, Emmy-winning special syndicated across 14 Nexstar markets and reaches more than 16.5 million U.S. TV households.

YACHTLEY CREW 2023 ANCHORS UP TOUR DATES

7/15: Starlight Bowl – Burbank, CA

7/20:  Beacon Theatre – Hopewell, VA

7/21: Tally Ho Theater – Leesburg, VA

7/22: Dr. Pepper Park – Roanoke, VA

7/24: Riverside Park – Greenville, PA

7/25: Rams Head On Stage – Annapolis, MD

7/27: Ardmore Music Hall – Ardmore, PA

7/28: Wall Street Theater – Norwalk, CT

7/29: South Shore Music Circus – Cohasset, MA

7/30: Indian Ranch – Webster, MA

9/29: The Space at Westbury – Westbury, NY

9/30: Harrah’s Atlantic City – Atlantic City, NJ

10/13-14: KAOS, Palms Casino Resort – Las Vegas, NV

10/18: The Oriental Theater – Denver, CO

10/21: The Colonial Theater – Idaho Falls, ID

11/10-11: KAOS, Palms Casino Resort – Las Vegas, NV

11/18: The Sound – Del Mar, CA

12/28: City National Grove – Anaheim, CA

12/29-30: KAOS, Palm Casino Resort – Las Vegas, NV

12.31.23   Marquee Theatre – Tempe, AZ



