Yacht Rock Band Yachtley Crew Set Sail On Their 2022 Anchors Up Tour

Los Angeles area based Yacht Rock band Yächtley Crëw have set sail on their 2022 Anchors Up Tour. Also known as, "The Titans of Soft Rock", their one of a kind show has created a craze that has spread all over the country with celebs and fans that are obsessed with the group's captivating and energetic performances.

For those unfamiliar with the concept, 'Yacht Rock' encapsulates the feel-good, chart topping soft rock hits of the late 70's and early 80's. Gushy love songs, whaling saxophone solos and the most memorable hooks ever written will have you unabashedly singing along and donning a captain's hat of your own as you're taken on an unforgettable trip down memory lane.

Yächtley Crëw will reel you in with their world class musicianship as they perform these timeless soft rock hits from Christopher Cross to Hall & Oates to Toto and more! They bring unmistakable elements of fun and showmanship to their performances while entertaining the younger and older audience members alike. Whether you're hearing these songs for the first time, or remember singing along with them on your AM radio, you will love the look of their thematic nautical suits and highly entertaining choreography. Most of all, you will experience one of the best concerts of your life!

Watch the promo reel here:

Tour Dates

3.18.22 Uptown Theatre - Napa, CA

3.19.22 The Golden State Theatre - Monterey, CA

4.01.22 The Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

4.09.22 The Lodge at LSM - San Marcos, CA

4.22.22 KEEP CALM Jamboree - Bakersfield, CA

4.23.22 The Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

4.28.22 The Ardmore Music Hall - Ardmore, PA

4.29.22 The Vine At Del Lago Resort - Waterloo, NY

4.30.22 Jergel's - Warrendale, PA

5.02.22 Sony Hall - New York, NY

5.04.22 The Beacon Theatre - Hopewell, VA

5.05.22 Carteret Performing Arts Center - Carteret, NJ

5.06.22 Tropicana Showroom - Atlantic City, NJ

5.07.22 Fairfield, CT (Private)

5.21.22 Fiesta Del Sol - Solana Beach, CA

5.27.22 Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

5.28.22 Mammoth Yacht Club - Mammoth Lakes, CA

5.30.22 LA Fleet Week - San Pedro, CA

6.10.22 Belly Up - Solana Beach, CA

6.11.22 The Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, CA

6.13.22 Mario Lopez Celebrity Golf Tournament - Toluca Lake, CA (Private)

6.18.22 The Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

6.24.22 Parkway Bank Park - Rosemont, IL

7.08.22 Moonlight Amphitheatre - Vista, CA (Private)

7.16.22 Starlight Bowl Amphitheatre - Burbank, CA

7.17.22 Surf Rodeo Festival - Ventura, CA

8.13.22 The Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

8.19.22 Pala Casino Resort Spa - Pala, CA

8.20.22 Rancho Simi Community Park - Simi Valley, CA

9.30.22 Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

10.1.22 Tower Theater - Fresno, CA