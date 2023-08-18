YUNG FAZO Drops 'Starboy'

The track was released alongside a music video.

By: Aug. 18, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 2 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears' Single Photo 3 DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears'
Interview: CIX Reflect on Their Latest EP, Memorable Moments With Fans, and Being a Part o Photo 4 Interview: CIX Reflect on Their Latest EP, Memorable Moments With Fans, and Being a Part of the 4th Generation of K-Pop!

YUNG FAZO Drops 'Starboy'

Yung Fazo has been rocking the underground rap scene for a while, and today the 18-year-old rising star out of New York releases the single “Starboy.” 

Blending digicore and hyperpop with 808s, Yung Fazo displays a crazy versatility – even within one song like “Starboy.” Yung Fazo already has 47 million US streams to date, and he is just beginning.

"This singsong New York rapper exists in the same sonic ecosystem as nu-trap characters like Yeat and ssgkobe and former slayworld collective members like Autumn! and Summrs” wrote NPR. “Only his music can feel like it's moving at warp speed, down to the pitched-up, distorted vocals that feel like they're blurring by you as you listen.” 

The teen first broke through with 2022’s stranger love vol.1 and his viral single, "ttwlg". In 2021, Fazo was featured on “Antisocial 2” — SoundCloud’s biggest independent release of 2021 — alongside BabySantana, Slump6s, SSGKobe and Xhulooo. The breakout artist followed it up with the six-track project #fvralone and 2022’s stranger love vol. 1, and his debut mixtape, 2022’s “Me vs me.”




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Psychology Release New Single The Economy Photo
Psychology Release New Single 'The Economy'

Psychology was recorded at Nuthouse Recording in New Jersey with John performing guitar, bass, and vocals, accompanied by drummer Dave Richman, produced by Tom Beaujour (Nada Surf, The Juliana Hatfield Three), and engineered by Tim Foljahn (Townes Van Zandt, Sonic Youth).

2
IDMAN Shares New Hate Remix Featuring Lojay & Highlyy Photo
IDMAN Shares New 'Hate' Remix Featuring Lojay & Highlyy

Somali-Canadian artist Idman returns with a reimagined version of “Hate”, featuring Nigerian singer-songwriter Lojay and Congolese Afro-pop artist Highlyy. The remix arrives alongside a visualizer and highlights Idman’s Pan-African roots, and is imbued with afrobeat, R&B, and pop elements for a melodic and enchanting listen.

3
Khloe Rose Releases Her Captivatng Debut EP The in Between Photo
Khloe Rose Releases Her Captivatng Debut EP 'The in Between'

Khloe crafted the seven-track body of work alongside producer Alex Hope (Troye Sivan, Carly Rae Jepsen, Alec Benjamin). The In Between features her whimsical debut single “Fictional,” which has earned over 30 million global streams to date, as well as recently released songs “The In Between” and “The Other POV.”

4
Suffocate Faster Cover Bad Religions Punk Classic Do What You Want Photo
Suffocate Faster Cover Bad Religion's Punk Classic 'Do What You Want'

Suffocate Faster brings their signature hardcore energy to Bad Religion's 'Do What You Want' in a cover that stays true to the original punk classic. Immerse yourself in the high-speed intensity of this thrilling rendition.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Amber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL Animated Series Inspired By THE LITTLE MERMAIDAmber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL Animated Series Inspired By THE LITTLE MERMAID
Magnolia Park Unveil Two New EP's 'HeartEater' & 'MoonEater'Magnolia Park Unveil Two New EP's 'HeartEater' & 'MoonEater'
Lil Zay Osama Returns With New Mixtape '4 the Trenches'Lil Zay Osama Returns With New Mixtape '4 the Trenches'
YUNG FAZO Drops 'Starboy'YUNG FAZO Drops 'Starboy'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press! Video
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press!
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale Video
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale
Meet The Stars of The New PETER PAN National Tour Video
Meet The Stars of The New PETER PAN National Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SIX
CHICAGO