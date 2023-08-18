YUNG FAZO Drops 'Starboy'

Yung Fazo has been rocking the underground rap scene for a while, and today the 18-year-old rising star out of New York releases the single “Starboy.”

Blending digicore and hyperpop with 808s, Yung Fazo displays a crazy versatility – even within one song like “Starboy.” Yung Fazo already has 47 million US streams to date, and he is just beginning.

"This singsong New York rapper exists in the same sonic ecosystem as nu-trap characters like Yeat and ssgkobe and former slayworld collective members like Autumn! and Summrs” wrote NPR. “Only his music can feel like it's moving at warp speed, down to the pitched-up, distorted vocals that feel like they're blurring by you as you listen.”

The teen first broke through with 2022’s stranger love vol.1 and his viral single, "ttwlg". In 2021, Fazo was featured on “Antisocial 2” — SoundCloud’s biggest independent release of 2021 — alongside BabySantana, Slump6s, SSGKobe and Xhulooo. The breakout artist followed it up with the six-track project #fvralone and 2022’s stranger love vol. 1, and his debut mixtape, 2022’s “Me vs me.”