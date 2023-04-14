YNG Zuck To Debut Exclusive NFT Album Release And Live Performance At Inaugural NFTYS Awards Gala

The NFTYS, a groundbreaking new award show celebrating innovation in the NFT and Web3 space, recently announced a partnership with breakout urban pop sensation, YNG Zuck, for an exclusive music NFT drop, immersive virtual and live performances, and more. The inaugural NFTYS is set to debut on June 14, 2023, at 8pm EST and will be a major highlight of the year for those immersed in the rapidly evolving world of blockchain technology.

The partnership between YNG Zuck and The NFTYS promises to be a spectacular debut, with selections from YNG Zuck's highly anticipated forthcoming album, "Expensive Taste," making their debut as a unique NFT release and live performance during the star-studded event. YNG Zuck will be joined onstage by a live band and internationally touring DJ, Jordan Miller. This innovative approach to album releases, combined with the excitement of the awards ceremony, is sure to make the evening an unforgettable occasion.

"The NFTY Annual Awards Gala is where passion meets purpose. It's a platform that celebrates and recognizes innovators and the cultural renaissance ahead with web3 while it simultaneously connects artists with their fans and inspire us to follow our hearts and YNG Zuck epitomizes this and his performance will be one to remember," said Chris J. Snook, Visionary Creator and Co-Executive Producer of the NFTYS.

In addition to the NFT release, live ticket holders will have the opportunity to participate in a virtual mosh pit, special backstage access, and will also receive other exclusive perks. This unique and exclusive experience promises to be an unforgettable event for those attending, either virtually, or in-person.

The "Expensive Taste" NFT drop is expected to attract considerable interest from collectors and fans alike, with a very limited number of NFTs available, each featuring exclusive content and experiences. This release is already in high demand, and the limited number of NFTs available is sure to make them a must-have for dedicated fans and collectors.

YNG Zuck, who rose to fame with his hit single "Strike A Pose," has rapidly become a major player in the Hollywood music scene. His meteoric rise has been fueled by a distinctive sound, which seamlessly blends catchy hooks with thought-provoking lyrics exploring themes of love, loss, and the digital age. His music has resonated with fans across the globe, making the "Expensive Taste" album NFT drop one of the most highly anticipated events of the year.

The NFTYS partnership marks a significant milestone for YNG Zuck, who has long been a proponent of blockchain technology and its potential to revolutionize the music industry. By partnering with the awards gala, YNG Zuck continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of music and technology, demonstrating his commitment to harnessing the power of NFTs to provide fans with exclusive content and experiences.

The NFTYS is one of the most anticipated and talked about new award shows in recent memory, celebrating the most innovative and creative minds in the NFT and Web3 space. The awards gala has already garnered significant attention from industry insiders, major artists, and fans alike. With a mission to recognize and reward outstanding achievements in decentralized finance, gaming, art, and entertainment, the awards gala is poised to be a major highlight of the year.

"New technology always drives arts and entertainment. Think of the motion picture camera, radio, television, cable TV, digital filmmaking - once so new we didn't understand them, and now so ingrained we can't imagine life without them. The newest entrant to this distinguished parade of innovation is NFTs," said Mortal Kombat Producer, Larry Kasanoff, about the event. "I can't wait to see where it takes us."

Electronic Arts (EA) Co-Founder, Jeff Burton, took it a step further, stating, "We face the inception of truly exponential innovation in WEB3 with the metaverse and a period of mass adoption of tokenized assets. It is the perfect time to establish a body to recognize and reward the efforts of the individuals and organizations that are working so hard around the world to carry us forward into fundamentally new realms."

In the lead-up to the awards gala on June 14, fans are encouraged to follow YNG Zuck and The NFTYS on social media for updates on all the latest happenings, as well as information about the show.

Tickets for the NFTYS are currently available for purchase, and range in price from $27.39 for General Admission, all the way up to $6507.50 for In-Studio ULTRA VIP.

Photo Credit: Zachary Jaydon