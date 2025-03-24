Xdinary Heroes Drop New EP 'Beautiful Mind,' Set 2025 World Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Xdinary Heroes, the South Korean rock band, has released their latest EP, Beautiful Mind, across all streaming platforms. This high-energy album showcases the group's talents as both musicians and songwriters, featuring powerful guitar riffs, electrifying verses, and their signature anthemic choruses.

Additionally, the band has announced that they will embark on a highly anticipated 2025 world tour. The tour kicks off on May 2 with 4 nights at Olympic Hall in Seoul and continues to Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Surabaya, Taipei, Singapore, Brooklyn, NY, Washington, DC, Atlanta, GA, Irving, TX, Los Angeles, CA and wrapping up in San Jose, CA at San Jose Civic on August 16. General ticket onsale begins Tuesday, April 1 at 3pm local time at LiveNation.com.

Xdinary Heroes launched their first international tour, World Tour, in November 2023. Starting in Seoul, the band electrified fans—known as “Villains”—across European cities including Paris, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Milan, and Warsaw, quickly building a dedicated global fanbase. The tour continued in March 2024 with stops in Jakarta, Taipei, Singapore, Manila, and Bangkok. In July 2024, the band played three sold-out showcases in Los Angeles and New York, marking their debut U.S. performances.

The critically acclaimed sextet continues to rise to prominence with ‘Beautiful Mind’, now available on all streaming platforms, following the success of last year’s debut full-length studio album, ‘Troubleshooting’. The music video for this first studio album’s lead track "Little Things” has accumulated over 11 million views on YouTube, highlighting the band’s growing influence. In addition, Xdinary Heroes released their fifth EP, ‘Live and Fall’, which included singles "Boy Comics" and "LOVE and FEAR," both of which received widespread acclaim.

Beyond their world tour, Xdinary Heroes have also been making waves at both Korean and international major festivals, further solidifying their dynamic stage presence. The upcoming world tour marks another milestone in their journey, bringing their high-energy performances to fans around the world.

XDINARY HEROES 2025 WORLD TOUR DATES:

May 2 – Seoul – Olympic Hall

May 3 – Seoul – Olympic Hall

May 4 – Seoul – Olympic Hall

May 5 – Seoul – Olympic Hall

May 17 – Bangkok – Samyan Mitrtown Hall

May 31 – Kuala Lumpur – Zepp KL

June 14 – Busan – BEXCO Auditorium

June 21 – Jakarta – Tennis Indoor Senayan

June 25 – Surabaya – Grand City Surabaya

July 11 – Taipei – Zepp New Taipei

July 20 – Daegu – EXCO, East Wing, Hall 4

July 26 – Singapore – The Star Theatre

August 2 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

August 5 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

August 8 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

August 10 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

August 16 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

ABOUT XDINARY HEROES

Hailing from South Korea, Xdinary Heroes burst onto the global music scene in December 2021 through JYP Entertainment. Their infectious, heavy-hitting debut single, “Happy Death Day,” garnered the group critical buzz, entering Billboard’s World Digital Sales Chart at #12. That effort was followed by a slew of critically praised EP releases in 2022 and 2023 including Hello, world!, Overload, and Deadlock. Overload, which was released in November 2022, entered Billboard’s Heatseekers Chart at #19, and Billboard’s World Albums Chart at #14 upon its release.

In October 2023, Xdinary Heroes released their fourth EP, ‘Livelock’, which was praised amongst the group’s fan community for its driving energy, and thicker, more rocking sound. The EP depicts the band’s growth as artists while navigating the transition between the real world and “♭form,” a concept term that represents the groups on-stage alter-ego, where they transform into heroes. Livelock takes its name from the computer programming term “infinite repetition,” which follows the other IT-themed names of the group’s previous three releases. The collective result represents a cohesive spectrum of sound carried across all of the group’s releases to date, each linked together not only by their ability to engage listeners with intriguing storytelling and personas, but also explosive instrumental capabilities and a distinctive musical identity. In April 2024, the group released their first full length Troubleshooting, which received enormous acclaim and was followed by the group's 5th EP ‘LIVE and FALL’ in addition to three sold out showcases in LA and New York. The group kicked off 2025 in a huge way, releasing their next EP 'Beautiful Mind'. This album features 7 tracks showing their unique style and message that will captivate listeners. Through the title track “Beautiful Life”, they express the profound question of “What does a truly Beautiful Life mean?” using the innovative format of rock opera. With the unveiling of this highly anticipated EP, they also announce that they will be joining the 2025 Lollapalooza lineup and solidifying their place in the music scene.

The name Xdinary Heroes is an abbreviation of “Extra-ordinary Heroes,” through which the group hopes to uplift fans and show that “anyone can become a hero.” That message has resonated with listeners worldwide who have embraced the group for their extraordinary music and unique concepts, perhaps setting the stage for them to be Gen Z’s next global sensation. Xdinary Heroes is Gun-il (drums), (vocal, keyboards), Gaon (vocal, guitarist), O.de (vocal, synths), Jun Han (guitarist), and Jooyeon (vocal, bass).

Comments