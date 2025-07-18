Xavier Omär Unveils 2025 Europe and U.S. Tour Dates in Support of New Album

The European leg of the tour kicks off Monday, November 3 in London and will hit major cities across the continent.
R&B artist Xavier Omär will return to the road with a pair of tours across Europe and the United States, following the May release of his latest project, HunnyMoon Mountain.
The European leg of the tour kicks off Monday, November 3 in London and will hit major cities across the continent, including Amsterdam, Berlin, Milan, and Stockholm, before wrapping up in Rome on Friday, November 28. This marks Omär’s first time bringing HunnyMoon Mountain to his international fanbase in a live setting.
The U.S. tour, set to launch Tuesday, December 2 in Seattle will include stops in Atlanta, New York, Chicago, and LA and end on Saturday, December 20 in San Francisco.
Monday 11/3 – London, UK – Jazz Cafe
Tuesday 11/4 – Dublin, Ireland – Sugar Club
Thursday 11/6 – Paris, France – La Place
Sunday 11/9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg UP
Monday 11/10 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Hotel Cecil
Thursday 11/13 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – BIRD
Friday 11/14 – Brussels, Belgium – Botanique
Tuesday 11/18 – Stockholm, Sweden – Nalen
Friday 11/21 – Berlin, Germany – Frannz Club
Saturday 11/22 – Warsaw, Poland – Jassmine
Monday 11/24 – Munich, Germany – Live/Evil
Wednesday 11/26 – Zug, Switzerland – Galvanik
Thursday 11/27 – Milan, Italy – Circolo Magnolia
Friday 11/28 – Rome, Italy – Alcazar
Tuesday 12/2 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
Friday 12/5 – Washington DC – The Howard Theatre
Saturday 12/6 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Hell)
Tuesday 12/9 – New York, NY – (Le) Poisson Rouge
Wednesday 12/10 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
Friday 12/12 – Charlotte, NC – Amos' Southend
Saturday 12/13 – Dallas, TX – Ferris Wheelers
Thursday 12/18 – Los Angeles , CA– The Echoplex
Saturday 12/20 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent
Videos