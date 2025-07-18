Xavier Omär Unveils 2025 Europe and U.S. Tour Dates in Support of New Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



R&B artist Xavier Omär will return to the road with a pair of tours across Europe and the United States, following the May release of his latest project, HunnyMoon Mountain.

The European leg of the tour kicks off Monday, November 3 in London and will hit major cities across the continent, including Amsterdam, Berlin, Milan, and Stockholm, before wrapping up in Rome on Friday, November 28. This marks Omär’s first time bringing HunnyMoon Mountain to his international fanbase in a live setting.

The U.S. tour, set to launch Tuesday, December 2 in Seattle will include stops in Atlanta, New York, Chicago, and LA and end on Saturday, December 20 in San Francisco.

XAVIER OMÄR – EUROPE TOUR DATES 2025

Monday 11/3 – London, UK – Jazz Cafe

Tuesday 11/4 – Dublin, Ireland – Sugar Club

Thursday 11/6 – Paris, France – La Place

Sunday 11/9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg UP

Monday 11/10 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Hotel Cecil

Thursday 11/13 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – BIRD

Friday 11/14 – Brussels, Belgium – Botanique

Tuesday 11/18 – Stockholm, Sweden – Nalen

Friday 11/21 – Berlin, Germany – Frannz Club

Saturday 11/22 – Warsaw, Poland – Jassmine

Monday 11/24 – Munich, Germany – Live/Evil

Wednesday 11/26 – Zug, Switzerland – Galvanik

Thursday 11/27 – Milan, Italy – Circolo Magnolia

Friday 11/28 – Rome, Italy – Alcazar

XAVIER OMÄR – US TOUR DATES 2025

Tuesday 12/2 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

Friday 12/5 – Washington DC – The Howard Theatre

Saturday 12/6 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Hell)

Tuesday 12/9 – New York, NY – (Le) Poisson Rouge

Wednesday 12/10 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

Friday 12/12 – Charlotte, NC – Amos' Southend

Saturday 12/13 – Dallas, TX – Ferris Wheelers

Thursday 12/18 – Los Angeles , CA– The Echoplex

Saturday 12/20 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent