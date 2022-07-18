Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Xades Unveils New Single 'Shaded' Alongside New Remix

Xades Unveils New Single 'Shaded' Alongside New Remix

The new remix is by Coffintexts.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 18, 2022  

Serving a vulnerable exploration that transitions smoothly from dub, downtempo electronica to contemporary R&B, Xades has unveiled her latest single "Shaded", alongside a euphoric remix with artist Coffintexts!

Xades (pronounced shades) is the newest creation of the DJ and curator known mostly under MSJY. Whilst MSJY's DJ sets are known for their heavy bass drip and bouncy rhythmic darkness, Xades is an ode to the sweet latina soul hidden underneath the tiny powerhouse bouncing behind the booth. Whilst it is certainly new to hear the voice behind the sound, MSJY has been spreading her music all over the world for more than 8 years.

By using it as a portal to connect to people and interact with her surroundings, she enjoys exploring its various soundscapes with a sharp mind, sensitive ear and dedicated heart. The Dekmantel affiliated selector as well as a former resident at Amsterdam's De School, Groningen's OOST and Berlin's Griessmuehle is known for thought- and playful sets that dig into bass and breaks adding dashes of her passed influences of trip-hop and IDM.

As Xades, Jenny explores her voice and songwriting, extending her tentacles into different genres, serving a vulnerable exploration that transitions smoothly from dub, downtempo electronica and contemporary R&B. Her multiplicitous musical and cultural roots (Brazilian mother, Argentinian father, Swiss passport) seep through all the versatile layers of her sound.

A perfectionist at heart, it needed a gentle push by her partner (in crime, music, and life) to find the confidence to share an album that proves that finesse for depth and layer her long-time listeners have always admired her for.

Listen to the new single here:

Photographer Credits : Ronja Elisia Kappl



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Cyn Returns With 'House With a View' Music Video Featuring Katy Perry
July 15, 2022

Cyn returns with a new track, “House With A View,” an effervescent slice of pop and a perfect welcome back for the critically acclaimed artist.The new track arrives paired with a tongue-in-cheek music video, which was shot on location in Los Angeles’ Bel-Air neighborhood, directed by filmmaker Kyle Newman and featuring a cameo from Katy Perry.
FINNEAS Returns With New Song 'Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa'
July 15, 2022

The song arrives with an official music video, directed by FINNEAS’ longtime partner, actress Claudia Sulewski. The video features clips and snippets from life on the road during his sister Billie Eilish’s recent European tour. ‘Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa’ serves as the follow up to FINNEAS’ first release of 2022, “Naked.' Watch the new music video now!
The Workday Release Drops New Single 'Running With The Daylight'
July 15, 2022

Ottestad says, 'I wrote 'Running with the Daylight' after writing a dozen heavily depressing songs. It can feel good to vent and be angry, but I think sooner or later you come to the end of that and realize life won't change unless you do. I wanted to write a song that was all about picking yourself up and choosing to be optimistic.'
MK and BURNS Team Up For Single 'Better' Featuring Teddy Swims
July 15, 2022

Uniting soulful sounds with signature stabs of euphoric piano chords, MK and BURNS bring their sensibilities to the track, amplified by a kicking bassline. Teddy Swims lends his viral vocal chops to the tune to create an energy that celebrates the house and soul roots of MK’s native Detroit, with lyrics that spread a brighter future ahead.
K-Pop Group Omega X Announces First World Tour
July 15, 2022

From Spire Entertainment: OMEGA X will be holding their first world tour since their debut in 2021 starting this September. The group will perform in six cities in four countries across Latin America and in October, the group will travel and perform in 12 cities across the United States. More information on tour dates is coming soon.