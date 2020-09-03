XFINITY To Deliver Special Performance of Gabby Barrett's 'The Good Ones'

The performance is coming September 7th.

The Academy of Country Music® and dick clark productions announced today that Xfinity will deliver a special performance of country music star and ACM Awards® first-time nominee Gabby Barrett's song "The Good Ones" to Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and other digital platforms beginning September 7. As previously announced, Barrett will also be performing her No. 1 song "I Hope" from Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium as part of the "55th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™," a Night of Heart and Hits Live from Nashville.



Xfinity customers can simply say "Academy of Country Music Awards" into their voice remote to access the performance and other ACM-related content to help fans get ready for the September 16 show including an exclusive interview with Gabby Barrett, memorable moments from past shows, nominated artist pages and more.



Hosted by reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban, the 55th ACM Awards will be broadcast on Wednesday, September 16 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream on demand on CBS All Access.



For the first time in the show's history, the awards will take place in Nashville broadcasting from three iconic country music venues: Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe. Previously announced performers for the Ryman include Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, ACM New Male Artist of the Year winner Riley Green, and ACM New Female Artist of the Year winner Tenille Townes. Performers for The Bluebird Cafe include Jimmie Allen, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert featuring songwriters Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick, and Tim McGraw. Performers for the Grand Ole Opry House include Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Mickey Guyton and Morgan Wallen. Additional acts and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

