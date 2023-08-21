Wynonna Judd Sets 'Back To Wy' Tour Dates

The 15-city tour kicks off on Tuesday, October 26 at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre in Indianapolis, IN.

One of Country music’s most legendary voices and truly iconic performers, Wynonna, has announced her upcoming theatre tour, Back To Wy.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, will feature the songs off Wynonna’s first two solo albums – Wynonna (1992) and Tell Me Why (1993), performed track by track, front to back, followed by a finale of her other hits along with The Judds classics.

The 15-city tour kicks off on Tuesday, October 26 at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre in Indianapolis, IN making stops across the U.S. in San Antonio, Dallas, Louisville and more before wrapping up in Knoxville at Tennessee Theatre on Friday, December 1. 

With vast critical acclaim including high endorsement as “the voice of her generation” by Rolling Stone, Wynonna, selling over five-million units, became the highest-selling debut album by a female artist at the time.  Wynonna earned 3 consecutive #1 hits with “She Is His Only Need,” “I Saw The Light,” and “No One Else On Earth.”  

A musical force like none other before her, Wynonna followed her wildly successful debut with the multi-platinum disc, Tell Me Why, which produced several hit singles including “Tell Me Why,” “Is It Over Yet,” “Rock Bottom,” and “Girls With Guitars.”

"Getting to share this tour with the fans who have been with me for 40 years, means the world to me. Deep diving into my first two solo albums, "Wynonna" and "Tell Me Why," track by track, will be a trip down memory lane. As I sit and listen to these two records, I’m flooded with the memories that surrounded that time in my life. The fans held me up and supported me through that season of change in 1992, and I now see “herstory” repeating itself. This music healed me then and is healing me now. The circle of life continues," Wynonna Judd states.

Wynonna Judd "Back To Wy" Tour Dates:

October 26, 2023

Indianapolis, IN

Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

October 27, 2023

Ames, IA

Stephens Auditorium

October 28, 2023

Prior Lake, MN

Mystic Lake Casino*

November 2, 2023

Rosemont, IL

Rosemont Theatre

November 3, 2023

Bowler, WI

North Star Mohican Casino*

November 4, 2023

Peoria, IL

Peoria Civic Center Theater

November 9, 2023

San Antonio, TX

Tobin Center for the Performing Arts*

November 11, 2023

Oklahoma City, OK

The Criterion 

November 12, 2023

Austin, TX

ACL Live at Moody Theatre

November 17, 2023

Birmingham, AL

Alabama Theatre

November 18, 2023

Bossier City, LA

Margaritaville Casino*

November 19, 2023

Dallas, TX

Majestic Theatre

November 25, 2023

Louisville, KY

Palace Theatre

November 30, 2023

Durham, NC

Durham Performing Arts Center

December 1, 2023

Knoxville, TN

Tennessee Theatre

*Not A Live Nation Date 

Fan Club pre-sale tickets for the Back To Wy Tour will be available on August 22nd and general on-sale is available starting August 25th on Wynonna.com 

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, commemorative laminate & concert ticket, and specially designed Wynonna cocktail set. For more information, visit vipnation.com!

About Wynonna:

With the release of her 1992 self-titled solo debut, Wynonna emerged as a singular force in American music. Beyond the five Grammy Awards, the multi-platinum albums and sold-out tours, the country/soul vocalist built on the Appalachian traditionalism that defined The Judds to create a world where Top 5 dance/club hits were as possible as being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Having practically grown up as America’s favorite musical daughter, Wynonna matured into a woman who embraced how life is filled with peaks and valleys, great thrills, and heavy disappointment. Those realities informed her 5-times platinum Wynonna and nearing 3-times platinum Tell Me Why, the albums that gave voice to every human being emerging into their own adulthood with joy in their heart.

Beyond the groundbreaking music she and her mother created as The Judds, Wynonna has grown into her once-in-a-generation vocal prowess with an ease that made people clamor to her. “No One Else On Earth,” “Tell Me Why,” “She Is His Only Need,” “Girls With Guitars,” and “I Saw The Light” set the next chapter in motion of for the girl from Ashland, Kentucky who became a global superstar. 

Photo Credit: Jim Wright



