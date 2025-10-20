Wu-Tang Clan Sets 15-Date International Tour for 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a North American tour earlier this year, hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan has announced international tour dates for Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber. The 15-date global tour kicks off in Europe on March 2nd at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome and continues through Germany, Poland, Austria, Italy, France, Switzerland, Belgium before wrapping up the European leg in the UK with shows at London’s O2 Arena and Manchester’s Co-op Live, with very special guests to be announced.

The tour then heads to UAE for a show at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on March 22nd, before travelling to Australia for shows in Brisbane, Melbourne, and finally Sydney, where it concludes on March 28th at Qudos Bank Arena.

Tickets, plus VIP packages (for select markets only) will go on sale at 10AM local time on Friday, October 24th in the UK/EU/Dubai, with Australian dates going on sale at 1PM local time on Thursday 30th October the following week. The VIP experience will include premium seating, exclusive merchandise, and your only opportunity to see the Wu-Tang Clan Time Capsule up close and personal. Please visit the official tour website here for more details.

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in France and the Netherlands. Mastercard Presale starts Wednesday, October 22nd at 10AM local time and ends Friday 24th at 9am. Plus, Preferred ticket access to some of the best tickets in the markets listed above and in the UK are available from Friday, October 24th at 10AM local time. Check out priceless.com/music for details.

The Wu Tang Forever: The Final Chamber tour will celebrate the group's deep catalogue. On the tour, fans can expect to hear songs that have never been performed live, deep cuts, and major hits from their debut album “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)” as well as the group’s Grammy-nominated and highest selling second album “Wu-Tang Forever”, which debuted at #1 on the UK album and Billboard 200 chart and has been certified 4x platinum. To date, the group has released a total of seven gold and platinum studio albums with worldwide sales exceeding a staggering 40 million albums.

Following their first-ever hip-hop residency in Las Vegas last year, Wu-Tang Clan continued their momentum with a 27-date North American leg of the Wu Tang Forever: The Final Chamber tour.

WU-TANG FOREVER: THE FINAL CHAMBER TOUR DATES

EUROPE AND UNITED KINGDOM

March 02, 2026 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

March 03, 2026 – Uber Arena, Berlin

March 05, 2026 – Atlas Arena, ŁÓDŹ

March 06, 2026 – Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna

March 08, 2026 – Unipol Arena, Bologna

March 10, 2026 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne

March 11, 2026 – Accor Arena, Paris

March 12, 2026 – Hallenstadion, Zürich

March 15, 2026 – ING Arena, Brussels

March 17, 2026 – The O2, London

March 19, 2026 – Co-op Live, Manchester

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

March 22, 2026 – Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

AUSTRALIA

March 25, 2026 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

March 27, 2026 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

March 28, 2026 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

ABOUT WU-TANG CLAN:

The Wu-Tang Clan has released seven gold and platinum studio albums with worldwide sales of more than 40 million albums. With the release of their debut album in 1993, songs like “C.R.E.A.M” and “Protect Ya Neck” introduced Hip-Hop pioneer, RZA, as a groundbreaking Hip-Hop craftsman.

Photo credit: Brooklyn Prewett