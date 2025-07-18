Worriers Set Final Tour Dates With Support From Tiny Stills and Ricky

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Worriers have announced their final tour dates. The band will play farewell shows on the West Coast with Tiny Stills and Ricky. The upcoming tour will include shows in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Seattle, and Portland. Information on tickets can be found here, and a full listing of dates can be found below.

The band's Lauren Denitzio says: "After five albums, two EPs, and countless tours across three continents, I’m wrapping up Worriers as a project. I love so much of what goes into making music, but if you’ve been following along, Worriers has been thrown a lot of curveballs over the years. With ever-changing goal posts, the economics of touring, and the diminishing returns of social media, I’m just not having fun anymore."

Worriers are playing shows in support of their acclaimed 2023 albums Warm Blanket and Trust Your Gut out now on Ernest Jenning Record Co. For the better part of a decade, Worriers have used their own brand of punk-adjacent indie rock to tell stories of heartbreak, gender expression, identity, and love. Trust Your Gut is the band's first studio album in years and features band members Atom Willard (Against Me!, Social Distortion), Franz Nicolay (The Hold Steady), Frank Piegaro and Cayetana’s Allegra Anka. The album was self-produced by songwriter Lauren Denitzio.

Worriers Tour Dates

October 11 - Permanent Records Roadhouse *

October 13 - Sacramento, CA @ Cafe Colonial #

October 15 - Seattle, WA @ The Black Lodge #

October 16 - Portland, OR @ Twilight Cafe #

October 18 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill #

* with Broken Baby & Ricky

# with Tiny Stills and Ricky