World of Wonder Presents New Original Podcast 'The Things That Made Me Queer'

The Things That Made Me Queer is an original podcast series from drag artist Crystal of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and Emmy-winning media company World of Wonder, which explores key moments in her guests' lives that helped shape their queer identities and set them on a path to embracing their queerness.

Across the series, Crystal will interview prominent queer artists, performers, authors and entertainment personalities about their queer story, exploring cultural influences from important times in their lives. From fantastic and flamboyant moments in mainstream media to underground soundtracks that rippled through gay subcultures, and TV soap characters that sparked sexual awakenings, Crystal and her guests pinpoint the people, places, anthems and experiences that had a profound impact on their queer development.

Throughout each episode, Crystal will delve into her guests' histories and uncover the unheard, colorful, cringey, tender and powerful stories from their early lives. In the process, she will highlight iconic moments in queer and pop culture and leaving the listener reminiscing about their own journeys.

Some of the guests lined up for The Things That Made Me Queer include drag performer and RuPaul's Drag Race Season 5 star, Detox, who shares her fond memories of the Orlando drag community, as well as musician JD Samson who details the lesbian that changed everything for her - including the iconic haircut that made it all make sense. Legendary drag performer, filmmaker and actor Peaches Christ shares their memories on John Waters' wild parties (and who made it onto the guestlist), while RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 star Shea Couleé reminisces over their first kiss in their high school choir room.

Each episode provides an insight into the guest's life across different ages, locations and points in their queerness. It's also a fascinating exploration into the prominence of queer identities within different ages and cultures, referenced against cultural touchpoints listeners may remember or discover

Crystal says, "This podcast is something I've had in mind for a couple of years, and I'm so excited it's finally come together. When you see a drag performer, what you're really seeing is a mashup of a multitude of inspirations from throughout their life - in my case Bond Femme Fatales, cartoon superheroes and fantasy creatures. I wouldn't be able to do drag without those things that made me queer. This podcast is all about hearing what those references are for other people, and how they shaped their queer identities. It's amazing how diverse they all are, and yet how common a lot of the themes become. This podcast is a celebration of the richness of the LGBTQ+ community, and a window into what makes all us weirdos tick."

The Things That Made Me Queer will launch on January 19th, 2021 with episodes running weekly. It's produced by World of Wonder Productions and will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you like to listen.

Crystal is the gender-bending drag performer best known for appearing on the first-ever season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. With one foot in drag and East London's colorful queer community and the other in politics, Crystal aims to help awaken the world to see British drag in a whole new light.

In addition to her high-energy live performances in the UK and North America, Crystal has supported Canada's Drag Race with a series for BBC Three, performed for Digital Drag Fest and hosted the BRITs official afterparty. She's taken her eye for fashion to the pages of revered fashion titles Hunger and KALTBLUT and is the co-producer of the diverse East London Drag Circus show, Mariah and Friendz.