World Music Institute to Present Sona Jobarteh at Brooklyn Bowl

WMI will bring back critically-acclaimed Gambian kora virtuoso Sona Jobarteh for the third time since 2019. As the first female Griot kora master, Sona preserves her nation's musical heritage and traditions by embracing innovation to foster a more humanitarian future. Her musical journey is deeply rooted in the rich West African Griot tradition, making her a living repository of Gambian culture. With one ear tuned to her family's historic legacy and the other focused on what's ahead, she is carving out a space for the next generation.

Sona Jobarteh has captivated audiences from the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles to Symphony Space in New York, and has sold out prestigious venues like the Barbican in London, Philharmonie in Cologne, and Seine Musicale in Paris. These performances are complemented by her talents as a composer, honed during her formative years at London's Royal College of Music and the Purcell School of Music. The breadth of her recognition is highlighted by over 23 million views on YouTube and a significant following on various digital platforms.

Her album Badinyaa Kumoo was named Songlines Album of the Year in 2022 with a glowing 5-star rating, and she received the prestigious Songlines Music Award (Middle East and Africa) in 2023.

Beyond her musical achievements, Sona is committed to conveying powerful humanitarian themes through her songs and performances, and acts as a catalyst for social change, leading by her own example. She founded The Gambia Academy, a groundbreaking institution aimed at educational reform across Africa. This Academy is the first of its kind to offer a high-level mainstream academic curriculum while prominently incorporating the culture, traditions, and history that are relevant to the students. Her vital work has led to invitations to speak at esteemed global events, including summits for the UN, World Trade Organization, and UNICEF.

WMI's CHANGEMAKERS series highlights artists who, aside from enriching lives through the arts, positively impact society and their communities via their philanthropic, advocacy, and/or educational contributions and activism.

