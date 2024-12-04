Willow Avalon Confirms Debut U.K. and Ireland Headline Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Breakthrough singer, songwriter and musician Willow Avalon is gearing up for an exciting 2025 with her highly anticipated debut U.K. and Ireland headline tour set to kick off in March. Following a string of sold-out shows this fall, including a recent performance at Los Angeles' Roxy Theatre, Avalon will bring her dynamic live show to the U.K. and Ireland with stops at Manchester’s YES (The Pink Room), London’s Colours, Glasgow’s Oran Mor, Dublin’s The Ambassador and more.

Tickets for the tour will be on-sale beginning Friday, December 6 at 10:00am local time. Full details and ticket information can be found HERE.

Avalon is poised for a breakout year with the release of her highly anticipated, full-length debut album, Southern Belle Raisin’ Hell, due January 17 via Atlantic Records/Assemble Sound. Ahead of the release, Avalon recently shared a new single, “Country Never Leaves,” an ode to the small farm town in Georgia where she grew up. Listen/share HERE.

Named one of Holler’s “Upcoming Country and Americana Artists You Need to Know,” Avalon has already garnered widespread attention with her songs “Tequila and Whiskey” and “Homewrecker,” amassing nearly 100 million views on social media to date, as well as over 15 million streams across platforms in just the last two months. Originally from Georgia and now based in New York, Avalon’s musical journey began with her first word being “Elvis.” She grew up playing piano in church and taught herself guitar at age 12, using songwriting as a form of escapism. She plays, writes and produces her music alongside a small group of collaborators, crafting a sound that refreshingly blends classic country and Americana sounds. Her unique style has led her to share stages with Cage the Elephant, Paul Cauthen, Charles Wesley Godwin and more.

Avalon released her debut EP, Stranger, earlier this year, which serves as an introduction to her one-of-a-kind sound. The EP has garnered over 15 million worldwide streams to date and includes the viral songs “Honey Ain’t No Sweeter,” “Stranger” and “Gettin’ Rich, Goin’ Broke.” Avalon recently released a music video for “Gettin’ Rich, Goin’ Broke,” a song hailed by Billboard as a “Country Song You Need To Know.” Listen to Stranger HERE and watch “Gettin’ Rich, Goin’ Broke” HERE.

WILLOW AVALON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, December 6 at 10AM local time

January 31—Washington, D.C.—The Atlantis

February 1—Richmond, VA—Richmond Music Hall

February 3—Charlotte, NC—Neighborhood Theatre

February 4—Durham, NC—Motorco Music Hall

February 6—Athens, GA—40 Watt

February 7—Nashville, TN—Exit/In

February 8—St. Louis, MO—Off Broadway

February 10—Indianapolis, IN—Hi-Fi

February 11—Columbus, OH—A&R Bar

February 12—Cleveland, OH—Grog Shop

February 14—Detroit, MI—El Club

February 15—Toronto, ON—Horseshoe Tavern

February 16—Montreal, QB—Bar La Ritz

February 18—Hamden, CT—Space Ballroom

February 19—Boston, MA—The Sinclair

February 20—New York, NY—Bowery Ballroom

March 10— Manchester, UK— YES (The Pink Room)

March 11— Birmingham, UK— O2 Institute3

March 12— London, UK— Colours

March 14— London, UK— Country to Country

March 16— Glasgow, UK— Country to Country

March 18— Glasgow, UK—Oran Mor

March 20— Belfast, UK— The Limelight 2

March 21— Dublin, IE— The Ambassador

April 6—Georgetown, TX—Two Step Inn

May 10—Knoxville, TN—Southern Skies*

*with Charley Crockett

Photo credit: Katherine Goguen

Comments