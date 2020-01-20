William Duvall Shares New Live Video for 'Smoke And Mirrors'

Recording artist William DuVall, frontman for the iconic band Alice In Chains, has released a live video for 'Smoke and Mirrors', recorded at Holly Lane Studios.

Watch below!



'Smoke and Mirrors' is a dark and sultry affair, centred around love and the firm grasp that it's capable of taking. The acoustic tones have the power to both pulverise and comfort, with William's voice gracefully soaring overhead as he pours his incredible voice all over the rich landscape beneath him.



William will also embark on the second leg of his tour on February 15th 2020, taking him through the United States, Europe, and Russia in support of his critically acclaimed solo effort, One Alone. This live video captures the emotional power in the song perfectly and serves as a glimpse of what to expect from his upcoming live dates.



One Alone is William DuVall's debut solo release and marks a new chapter in his storied career. The critically acclaimed 11-track album shows DuVall's powerful voice with nothing but an acoustic guitar to back it. With over 166K views on YouTube, ''Til The Light Guides Me Home', the lead single off One Alone brought attention to the record upon release.



In contrast to the multi-layered sonic assault, comprising most of his discography, One Alone is as sparse and intimate as it gets - part late-night confessional, part living room concert. As William describes it, "I felt the need to peel everything back. This album is strictly one voice, one guitar. It reveals the very core of who I am as a singer, guitarist, and songwriter."



From the romantic pleas of 'Strung Out On A Dream', 'White Hot' and 'Still Got A Hold On My Heart' to the betrayal of a close friend addressed in 'The Veil Of All My Fears', these solo acoustic performances cut right to the raw nerve at the heart of each song.



Maximum Volume commented on the album that, "This is a very different Duvall to the one you see as frontman in Alice In Chains, a world away from the teenager in Neon Christ. This is literally just William Duvall. On his own. With his guitar. And his demons. And it is astonishing. [It] is one of the great acoustic records. About 25 years ago, I heard [Springsteen's] 'Nebraska' and it opened me to the thought that music could be stripped back and emotional... it would be wonderful to think that 'One Alone' could do that for someone else."



As a meditation on heartbreak, resilience, and hard- won wisdom, One Alone offers rewards that can't be found anywhere else by an artist who continues to forge a singular path across a boundless musical landscape. William's upcoming tour serves as a rare opportunity to witness a stadium conquering artist at his most vulnerable, tugging directly at the heartstrings of those lucky enough to attend.



WILLIAM DUVALL UK & EUROPEAN TOUR DATES 2020



MARCH

25th - Whelans, Dublin (IE)

27th - King Tut's, Glasgow (UK)

28th - O2 Academy 2, Newcastle (UK)

29th - Arts Loft, Liverpool (UK)

31st - O2 Academy 3, Birmingham (UK)



APRIL

1st - 100 Club, London (UK)

3rd - Les Etoilles, Paris (FR)

4th - Kavka, Antwerp (BE)

6th - Cloud Nine, Utrecht (NL)

7th - Club Volta, Cologne (DE)

10th - Santeria, Milan (IT)

11th - Werk 21, Zurich (CH)

13th - The Chelsea, Vienna (AT)

14th - Culture Factory, Zagreb (CR)

15th - Room 041 @ Dürer Kert, Budapest (HU)

17th - Stodola, Warsaw (PL)

18th - Privatclub, Berlin (DE)

20th - Nochtspiecher, Hamburg (DE)

21st - Atlas, Aarhus (DK)

23rd - Hotel Cecil, Copenhagen (DK)

24th - Krøsset, Oslo (NO)

26th - Sodra Theatre, Stockholm (SE)

27th - Konepaja-Sali, Helsinki (FI)

28th - Philly Joe's Jazz Club, Tallinn (EE)

30th - 16 Tons, Moscow (Russia)





