Wildstreet Releases New Single 'Won't Be Apart' feat Todd Long

Wildstreet released a new single "Won't be Apart" featuring Todd Long today via Golden Robot Records. The single was produced by Todd Long, mixed by Jonathan Wyman and mastered by Howie Weinberg.

"Won't Be Apart" began with Todd Long (Ghosts Of Sunset) sending a voice note melodic idea to Eric Jayk (Wildstreet) in December. They finished recording the song in a few weeks and recruited Jon Wyman (The Pretty Reckless) to mix. This track highlights include a pedal steel guitar solo, strings, and lush vocal harmonies reminiscent of 90s R&B. Jayk/Long's previous collaborations include: Ghosts Of Sunset "All I Wanna Do is Rock" and "Look Me Up (If You Come Down)" released in 2021 via Golden Robot Records.

Todd Long is one half to the Golden Robot Records duo Ghosts of Sunset. He was drummer to the 90s band The Verve Pipe for three years, fronted The Star Darts (AMG / Universal Music) and was signed to Trydent Style Records in Japan with the group Molly. He has performed along side Goo Goo Dolls, Bowling For Soup, Butch Walker, Eve 6, Lit, Lifehouse, Sponge, Jimmy Eat World, The All American Rejects, Motion City Soundtrack, Everclear, Veruca Salt, Story Of The Year, Sugarcult, Sum 41, Trapt among others. His song placements include: Dawson's Creek, Party of Five, NASCAR, Food Network, HP Touch Screen Computers.

In 2021, Wildstreet released their massive album III which has nearly 1.8 million streams on Spotify & the music video for their epic single "Mother". After spending most of the year on tour in the US (100+ shows including Rockfest WI). They also toured Europe bringing their music to fans in Switzerland and France for the first time. They concluded year releasing their cover of the 69eyes "Mrs.Sleazy."

In February, Wildstreet released two singles "One Tattoo," and "Born To Be (RLK)". Their festival plans include Rockfest and more, and will once again tour throughout the USA all year. They will celebrate the one year anniversary at the end of their first west coast tour at Whisky-A Go Go in Los Angeles on June 25th. They will also play shows/tour in Europe and Mexico, while working on a new full length album.

Wildstreet began in 2006 and released their self-titled debut album on Retrospect Records in 2009. The band spent the next 4 years touring nonstop and performing at US festivals including: Rocklahoma (5 consecutive years), SXSW & M3 Rock Festival. Wildstreet rocked alongside Black Veil Brides, Vains of Jenna, The Bouncing Souls, The Last Vegas, Twisted Sister, Michael Monroe, Crashdiet, Diemonds, Kix, LA Guns and more. The band won the Best Buy/Ernie Ball Battle of the Bands for Rockstar Energy's Uproar Festival, and opened for Avenged Sevenfold, Sevendust and Three Days Grace in Camden, NJ.

Listen to the new single here: