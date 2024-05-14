Wilderado to Release New LP 'Talker'; Drop Title Track with Fall US Headline Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Max Rainer (lead singer, guitarist), Tyler Wimpee (guitarist, vocals), Justin Kila (drums) – have announced the September 20th release of their new full-length studio album Talker via Bright Antenna Records.

The album was recorded in Norman, Oklahoma, and produced by Chad Copelin (Sufjan Stevens, SYML) and James McAlister (Gracie Abrams, The National). When asked about the new LP, Rainer shared, “I’m proud to say we made an album that feels like home and weathers who we are.” Along with the news, the band is sharing the LP’s title track “Talker”. The acoustic tinged single taps into the Wilderado’s Oklahoma roots and showcases Rainer’s emotive vocals.

In addition to the album announcement and new single, the band has shared that they will embark on a fall headline tour, extending their already extensive US headline run that has them out all of June and July before heading to Chicago to play Lollapalooza in August. The new dates are for the entire month of October, culminating with a headline show in their hometown at Cain’s Ballroom on October 26th with direct support from Josiah & The Bonnevilles.

“Talker” joins a few album tracks that have already been released ahead of the sophomore LP. February brought the double single “Sometimes” b/w “Tomorrow,” and at the end of 2023, the band released “In Between” – a single that saw several alternate versions, one featuring guest vocals from Matt Berninger of The National and one with a few fellow Oklahomans including folk/Americana artist Ken Pomeroy on vocal and guitar and Muskrat Jones (Colter Wall) on pedal steel.

Wilderado’s expansive indie rock fuses soaring vocals and rumbling guitars with an open-road, Americana-inspired feel. Since first forming, they have been steadily building a passionate fan base, accruing 200+ MILLION streams and 3+ MILLION monthly listeners across platforms and their live following has continued to grow each year. Talker will follow the band’s self-titled debut full-length that was released in October 2021 via Bright Antenna Records and led to their Late Night TV Debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and AM TV Debut on CBS Saturday Morning. Spring 2023 had Wilderado touring with My Morning Jacket and releasing Wilderado Live – their first ever live LP featuring career spanning songs including “Surefire” and “Head Right” (two Top 10 Alt Radio hits from Wilderado) along with several older songs including “Wheat” and “Morning Light” as well as fan favorite “Rubble to Rubble.”

Wilderado is excited to be sharing news of their new album Talker – due out September 20th via Bright Antenna – with new music today (listen to “Talker” HERE!) and more headline tour dates. For the most up-to-date information visit: https://www.wilderado.co/.

June Tour Dates w/Flyte

June 7th - Saint Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

June 8th - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Annex

June 9th - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

June 11th - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

June 13th - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

June 14th - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

June 15th - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

June 17th - Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse at FTC

June 18th - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre

June 20th - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

June 21st - Isle Of Palms, SC - The Windjammer

June 22nd - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

July Tour Dates w/Harbour & Windser

July 19th - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

July 20th - Saint Paul, MN - Minnesota Yacht Club

July 21st - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

July 23rd - Maquoteka, IA - Codfish Hollow

July 24th - Columbia, MO - Rose Park

July 26th - Lexington, KY - The Burl

July 27th - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

July 28th - Lakewood, OH - Mahall’s

July 30th - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

July 31st - Detroit, MI - Sant Andrew’s Hall

Aug 2 - Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

Sep 13th - Bristol, TN - Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

October Headline Tour Dates w/Ethan Tasch & The Takes

Oct 1st - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre

Oct 3rd - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Oct 5th - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room

Oct 7th - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile Showroom

Oct 8th - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

Oct 9th - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

Oct 11th - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Oct 12th - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

Oct 13th - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

Oct 15th - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

Oct 17th - Austin, TX - Emo’s

Oct 26th - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom%

% Support from Josiah & The Bonnevilles & Travis Linville

Talker - Tracklisting

1. Talker

2. ⁠Bad Luck

3. ⁠Simple

4. Higher Than Most

5. ⁠Coming To Town

6. In Between

7. Longstanding Misunderstanding

8. Sometimes

9. Tomorrow

10. Themselves

11. Waiting On You

12. What Were You Waiting For

Comments