Wilderado to Release New LP 'Talker'; Drop Title Track with Fall US Headline Dates

Max Rainer (lead singer, guitarist), Tyler Wimpee (guitarist, vocals), Justin Kila (drums) – have announced the September 20th release of their new full-length studio album Talker via Bright Antenna Records.
The album was recorded in Norman, Oklahoma, and produced by Chad Copelin (Sufjan Stevens, SYML) and James McAlister (Gracie Abrams, The National). When asked about the new LP, Rainer shared, “I’m proud to say we made an album that feels like home and weathers who we are.” Along with the news, the band is sharing the LP’s title track “Talker”. The acoustic tinged single taps into the Wilderado’s Oklahoma roots and showcases Rainer’s emotive vocals.
In addition to the album announcement and new single, the band has shared that they will embark on a fall headline tour, extending their already extensive US headline run that has them out all of June and July before heading to Chicago to play Lollapalooza in August. The new dates are for the entire month of October, culminating with a headline show in their hometown at Cain’s Ballroom on October 26th with direct support from Josiah & The Bonnevilles.
“Talker” joins a few album tracks that have already been released ahead of the sophomore LP. February brought the double single “Sometimes” b/w “Tomorrow,” and at the end of 2023, the band released “In Between” – a single that saw several alternate versions, one featuring guest vocals from Matt Berninger of The National and one with a few fellow Oklahomans including folk/Americana artist Ken Pomeroy on vocal and guitar and Muskrat Jones (Colter Wall) on pedal steel.
Wilderado’s expansive indie rock fuses soaring vocals and rumbling guitars with an open-road, Americana-inspired feel. Since first forming, they have been steadily building a passionate fan base, accruing 200+ MILLION streams and 3+ MILLION monthly listeners across platforms and their live following has continued to grow each year. Talker will follow the band’s self-titled debut full-length that was released in October 2021 via Bright Antenna Records and led to their Late Night TV Debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and AM TV Debut on CBS Saturday Morning. Spring 2023 had Wilderado touring with My Morning Jacket and releasing Wilderado Live – their first ever live LP featuring career spanning songs including “Surefire” and “Head Right” (two Top 10 Alt Radio hits from Wilderado) along with several older songs including “Wheat” and “Morning Light” as well as fan favorite “Rubble to Rubble.”
Wilderado is excited to be sharing news of their new album Talker – due out September 20th via Bright Antenna – with new music today (listen to “Talker” HERE!) and more headline tour dates. For the most up-to-date information visit: https://www.wilderado.co/.
June 7th - Saint Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
June 8th - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Annex
June 9th - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
June 11th - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern
June 13th - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
June 14th - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
June 15th - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
June 17th - Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse at FTC
June 18th - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre
June 20th - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
June 21st - Isle Of Palms, SC - The Windjammer
June 22nd - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
July Tour Dates w/Harbour & Windser
July 19th - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s
July 20th - Saint Paul, MN - Minnesota Yacht Club
July 21st - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
July 23rd - Maquoteka, IA - Codfish Hollow
July 24th - Columbia, MO - Rose Park
July 26th - Lexington, KY - The Burl
July 27th - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
July 28th - Lakewood, OH - Mahall’s
July 30th - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme
July 31st - Detroit, MI - Sant Andrew’s Hall
Aug 2 - Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza
Sep 13th - Bristol, TN - Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
Oct 1st - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre
Oct 3rd - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
Oct 5th - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room
Oct 7th - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile Showroom
Oct 8th - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl
Oct 9th - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
Oct 11th - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
Oct 12th - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater
Oct 13th - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern
Oct 15th - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
Oct 17th - Austin, TX - Emo’s
Oct 26th - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom%
% Support from Josiah & The Bonnevilles & Travis Linville
1. Talker
2. Bad Luck
3. Simple
4. Higher Than Most
5. Coming To Town
6. In Between
7. Longstanding Misunderstanding
8. Sometimes
9. Tomorrow
10. Themselves
11. Waiting On You
12. What Were You Waiting For
