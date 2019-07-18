Wilderado Premieres New Single SUREFIRE With Consequence of Sound

Wilderado will release the new single, "Surefire," tomorrow, 7/19/19, via Bright Antenna Records. Frontman Max Rainer explains finding inspiration for the song in an unlikely place - a poem by Tabitha King. "In the poem, she describes a bear coming out of hibernation and viewing the world again. I became jealous of this bear and what it must be like to be able to step back out into the world and see the morning for the first time again. The next day, I wrote 'Surefire.' The lyrics fell out fast and easy. Whether I like it or not, the sun is coming up and going down. But what if we could see the world the way a bear does on that first walk through the forest after months in the dark? This song is a reminder that if I view the day as the time I'm going to miss all it has to offer." Check out the premiere premiere on Consequence of Sound.

Formed in the California mountains, but originally hailing from Tulsa, OK, Wilderado have been steadily building a passionate fan base and defining who they are since 2015 with a stream of releases and near-constant touring. When they first came together, Max Rainer (lead vocals, guitar), Tyler Wimpee (guitar, vocals), Colton Dearing (bass, vocals) and Justin Kila (drums) spent a summer in Latigo Canyon, a secluded part of Malibu, with longtime Sufjan Stevens collaborator James McAlister, immersing themselves in writing and recording. Those songs went on to form early EP releases with tastemaker indie labels IAMSOUND and National Anthem, which garnered 35 million streams, but more crucially provided the backbone to years of touring. Since 2018, they've crisscrossed the USA a half dozen times playing with artists as diverse as Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie, Mt. Joy, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and have performed on the main stage at such festivals as Bottlerock and Austin City Limits.

Wilderado are currently taking a rare few months away from the road - with the exception of an upcoming weekend at Lollapalooza, where they'll perform three shows in 24 hours, including a set on the mainstage. While off the road, Wilderado will be finishing up new songs in preparation for their first full-length album, before heading back out on the road with Mt. Joy in October. The new single, "Surefire," is the first taste of what's to come and is a perfect example of what Wilderado does best: the confluence of soaring melodies and lush three-part harmonies. The staple Wilderado sound. Something they have spent the past four years refining and perfecting.

Wilderado Tour Dates

Lollapalooza

Saturday, 7/4, 11 PM - Schubas (with Jade Bird)

Sunday, 7/4, 12:45 PM - T Mobile Main Stage

Sunday, 7/4, 4 PM - Toyota Music Den Stage

With Mt. Joy

Saturday, 10/12 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

Monday, 10/14 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre

Wednesday 10/16 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

Thursday, 10/17 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

Friday, 10/18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall Downstairs

Thursday, 11/21 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre





