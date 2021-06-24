Wilder. Premiere New Single & Music Video 'bitemytongue'

Today, Southern California indie-rock duo Wilder. premiere their newest single and music video, "bitemytongue." Stream it exclusively today on FLOOD Magazine.

"bitemytongue" is about looking back into your past and realizing the things you thought you were doing to become a better person were actually hindering you," shares vocalist/guitarist, Stephen Ramos. "The chorus says, 'Oh I feel it now, I feel it now, there's something burning up inside of me'; This "feeling" honestly changes meaning every day for me and ranges from empathy all the way to rage. The idea is for the listener to interpret these lyrics and connect with them on their own personal level."

The single, which follows previous releases "Oh No" and "See Through", will be available for streaming/purchase tomorrow, June 25, via Rude Records.

Wilder. is the brand new project of Long Beach, CA musicians Stephen Ramos and Nick Sturz. Over the past decade, the two musicians have cut their teeth on the road and in the studio, performing dozens of tours across the states, recording albums and paying their dues. Having learned valuable lessons by means of failure, success and perseverance, the duo have formed Wilder., what they feel to be the most accurate representation of who they are as artists.

Their music as Wilder. is upbeat, infectiously melodic, and resemblant of the Southern California aesthetic from which it was created. Their aim is simple, and is even written onto Ramos' Fender Telecaster - the band is now here, and things are about to get wild. But behind their vibrant imagery, their songs have underlying lyrical content full of honesty and angst, with a tongue-in-cheek attitude that leaves the listener wanting to know more of the story.

Photo Credit: Erick Frost