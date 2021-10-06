Why Don't We Returns With New Single 'Love Back'

Multi-talented band Why Don't We have made their highly-anticipated return with new single "Love Back" - available now via Atlantic Records. Teaming up with GRAMMY-nominated producer JHart, the triumphant new track finds the quintet sounding refreshed as ever after a turbulent year, finding creative solace and marking the beginning an exciting new era for the group.

"Love Back" is celebrated today by the Why Don't We's first live in-person performance for fans in nearly two years, filming today at Los Angeles' El Rey Theater as part of the single's forthcoming official music video. Tickets to the show were hand delivered by the band, giving back to some of their biggest supporters just days after celebrating the group's five year anniversary.

Since their debut in 2016, Why Don't We has amassed over 3 billion global career streams, over 870 million YouTube views, 6 million Instagram followers, two RIAA Platinum-certified singles, four RIAA Gold-certified singles, two Top 20 singles at Pop radio, and two Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart.

Taking an innovative and unconventional approach towards releasing new music and actively engaging their rapidly growing fanbase, the band put out their first five EPs within their first year together and followed shortly after with their inaugural full-length 8 Letters album in 2018. Soon after, 2019 saw the release of new singles monthly, including standouts "Big Plans," "I Don't Belong In This Club" featuring Macklemore, & the Ed Sheeran-penned/Steve Mac-produced hit "What Am I."

The Los Angeles quintet-Daniel Seavey, Corbyn Besson, Jonah Marais, Jack Avery, and Zach Herron- went back to basics for their sophomore album, flatlining all social media and picking up their instruments to personally write, record, and produce the music themselves. Led by the band's inaugural Billboard Hot 100 charting single "Fallin' (Adrenaline)," The Good Times and The Bad Ones earned their highest debut on the Billboard 200 at #3 and their first #1 album on the album sales chart.

Listen to the new track here: