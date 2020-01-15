Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G Among the 2020 Rock Hall of Fame Inductees

The names of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 2020 Inductees have been released. They are:



Performer Category:

• Depeche Mode

• The Doobie Brothers

• Whitney Houston

• Nine Inch Nails

• The Notorious B.I.G.

• T-Rex

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

• Jon Landau

• Irving Azoff

The 35th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, will take place on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ceremony will be broadcast live for the first time on HBO on May 2nd at 8 p.m. ET. Performances and special guests will be announced later.

The Ahmet Ertegun Award honors songwriters, producers, disc jockeys, record executives, journalists and other industry professionals who have had a major influence on Rock & Roll.

Ballots were sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, including current living Inductees, historians and members of the music industry. Factors such as an artist's musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.

Four of the Inductees were on the ballot for the first time, including: The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G., and T-Rex.

The Inductees were announced today on SiriusXM's Volume channel and the Rock Hall's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube page. Click here for the announcement. SiriusXM's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio will also broadcast the Ceremony on May 2nd with exclusive interviews.

