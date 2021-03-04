Whitehall Share New Single & Video 'New Hampshire'

South Carolina based indie-rock band Whitehall has shared their new single "New Hampshire,' premiering now exclusively with The Alternative. The song stresses finding time for yourself and letting yourself heal, complete with a chilled-out lyric video filled with happy road-trip with your best friends vibes, a fitting visual as the song was written while the band was touring the country in pre-covid times. Fans can listen to "New Hampshire" now below.

"We wrote 'New Hampshire' while we were touring the US in late 2019," shares the band on the new single. "It deals with an end of a relationship and the aftereffects of figuring out how to navigate that new territory. 'New Hampshire' finds itself deciding to be better - repeating mantras of solidarity, assurance, and things turning "gold and green."

Prior to the release of "New Hampshire" Whitehall has shared two singles off of their upcoming album - "Good Guy," an energetic, guitar-heavy offering, and "Capsize," a mellowed out song featuring darker lyrics.

Whitehall's sophomore album Swordfish Catcher is due out April 2, 2021 via Common Ground Collective. Swordfish Catcher was recorded by the band at Rialto Row in Charleston, SC by producer Preston Dunnavant and was mastered by Matt Garber at For The Record Mastering. Fans can pre-order the album now at cgc.lnk.to/SwordfishCatcher.

So you've heard of indie rock? Whitehall is like that stuff, but while they disarm you with their crispy and rich sounds, they're relaying the complexity of their lives and of your own. Whitehall plays songs about things like sinking ships, being on edge, and forgetting your own name in a way that's familiar but with striking tightness and chaotic precision. This Charleston, SC quartet wraps their earnest songs with bright and hearty music, taking a killer live show everywhere they go.

Whitehall is Paddy McKiernan (vocals/guitar), Avery Greeson (guitar), Davis Rowe (drums) and Brennan Clark (bass).

For more information, please visit: whitehalltheband.com.

Listen here: