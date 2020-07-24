Whisperin' Bill Anderson Releases 73rd Album THE HITS RE-IMAGINED

Whisperin' Bill Anderson boasts a renowned career that has seen extraordinary milestones, including his Country Music Hall of Fame induction; 59 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry and 80 top-charting songs-37 of which were Top Ten hits in addition to seven No. 1 singles. Anderson's record-breaking songwriting has made him the only writer to chart country songs in seven consecutive decades. The songwriting titan has received more than 50 BMI Awards, three CMA Awards and two ACM Awards; and in 2018 he was inducted into the all-genre Songwriters Hall of Fame. Anderson continues to make his indelible mark on country music history with the release of his 73rd album, The Hits Re-Imagined, available today. To stream or download, click HERE.



"A 10-song journey, Re-Imagined, spans Anderson's career from his formative years before earning a place as a Grand Ole Opry staple in the 1960s to a second wave of songwriting success he unearthed in the 21st century." (Mathew Leimkuehler/ The Tennessean) The Country Music Hall of Famer adds "his familiar, comforting croon" (Mathew Leimkuehler / The Tennessean) to his songs made famous by George Strait, Brad Paisley, Kenny Chesney and more. In addition to these fresh, re-imagined hits, the album, which was co-produced by Anderson and Thomm Jutz, includes instrumental versions of each track.



As remarked by Rolling Stone Country, "Whisperin Bill's vocal style remains subdued in the present but his legendary gift for songwriting, which first garnered attention in 1958 with Ray Price's rendition of 'City Lights,' continues to resonate throughout country music." (Stephen L. Betts / Rolling Stone Country) Anderson's more than 60 years of hits show no signs of slowing down, as he continues to collaborate with artists like fellow Grand Ole Opry member Brad Paisley, who recorded Anderson's hit "Whiskey Lullaby." As described by The Boot, "The tragic, heart-wrenching song became the impetus for a new album from Anderson, of re-recorded versions of some of his biggest and best-loved songs, both those he's written for others and those he's recorded himself." (Angela Stefano / The Boot)



"I've heard it said that if you want somebody to lean in and listen to what you have to say, you should whisper. Bill Anderson's been doing that for well over 200 years! In all seriousness, country music wouldn't be the same if Bill Anderson had never picked up a pen and whispered his way into history. I'm so lucky to be friends with this legend. And to have benefited from his art," shared Paisley.



The Hits Re-Imagined Track List

1. Bright Lights and Country Music

2. Whiskey Lullaby

3. Po' Folks

4. I'll Wait for You

5. City Lights

6. Still

7. Give It Away

8. The Tips of My Fingers

9. A Lot of Things Different

10. Which Bridge to Cross (Which Bridge to Burn)

11. Bright Lights and Country Music (Instrumental)

12. Whiskey Lullaby (Instrumental)

13. Po' Folks (Instrumental)

14. I'll Wait for You (Instrumental)

15. City Lights (Instrumental)

16. Still (Instrumental)

17. Give It Away (Instrumental)

18. The Tips of My Fingers (Instrumental)

19. A Lot of Things Different (Instrumental)

20. Which Bridge To Cross (Which Bridge To Burn) (Instrumental)



For more information on Bill Anderson visit BillAnderson.com or follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

