Wet Leg Share Spotify Singles & Announce Four New York City Headlining Dates

It is easy to forget it has only been fifteen months since Wet Leg released their debut single "Chaise Longue," such has been their impact in that short time. Globally, the duo have reached over 140 million streams and sold over 250,000 albums, inspired a wealth of lobster fancy dress, garnered an ASMR following as well as finding fans in the likes of Drew Barrymore, Lorde, Iggy Pop, Elton John, Paramore's Hayley Williams, Harry Styles, Edgar Wright and Dave Grohl.

Fresh from their UK #1 debut album being shortlisted for the 2022 Mercury Prize, Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers are happy to share two songs recorded with producer James Ford for Spotify Singles, each one marking a path back to those early days of the band.

First up is a cover of "Daisy" by Ashnikko - a song that soundtracked the pair's initial foray into songwriting together at Teasdale's old house in Hackney. Chambers reflects: "I remember going to stay with Rhian around the time we recorded Chaise with Jon McMullen and she had told me about this artist she'd been listening to loads. She sang and played 'Daisy' on the guitar in the morning while we had coffee. It feels like another little circle coming round in our Wet Leg world getting to make this cover."

Their other offering is a reworking of album track "Convincing," the only song released so far with Hester on lead vocals. She explains the evolution of it: "Most of our album was written in the depths of 2020, and right up to April 2021 when we went into the studio.

Since live music has opened back up, we play some tracks just as they were recorded, but 'Convincing' is one of the songs that has gone through a little shapeshift over time as we've been playing gigs for the last year. This version we recorded with James leans into the more mellow and woozy world it exists in our live sets."

Last week, the band were also in session for Radio 1's Live Lounge performing Steve Lacy's "Bad Habit" and their own "Wet Dream."

Wet Leg have announced four new December headlining dates in New York at Webster Hall, the Bowery Ballroom, Elsewhere, and Music Hall of Williamsburg.

Additionally, their tour support for Harry Styles has been extended to include his UK and European tour including three shows at London's Wembley Stadium next summer.

Upcoming live dates

2022

October 3rd - C3 Stage, Guadalajara

October 4th - Lunario, Mexico City

October 6th - Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle ^

October 14th - McDonald Theatre - Eugene

October 9th - Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View ^

October 12th - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego ^

October 14th - Austin City Limits Musical Festival, Austin

October 15th - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles ^

October 21st - L'Aéroneff, Lille

October 23rd - Strom, Munich

October 25th - Magazzini Generali, Milan

October 26th - Mascotte, Zurich

October 27th - La Laiterie, Strasbourg

October 29th - Mojo Club, Hamburg

Oct 31st - Parkteatret, Oslo

November 1st - Debaser Strand, Stockholm

November 2nd - Vega, Copenhagen

November 4th - Trix, Antwerp

November 5th - Vera, Groningen

November 6th - Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin

November 7th - Kantine, Cologne

November 9th - Elysee Montmartre, Paris

November 10th - Rockhal Club, Esch-sur-Alzette

November 11th - Paradiso, Amsterdam

November 13th - UEA, Norwich

November 14th - O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

November 15th - O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool

November 17th - SWG3, Glasgow

November 18th - Leeds Beckett Students Union, Leeds

November 19th - O2 Ritz, Manchester

November 21st - O2 Institute, Birmingham

November 23rd - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

November 24th - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

November 25th - Rock City, Nottingham

November 27th - Limelight, Belfast

November 28th - Academy, Dublin

December 4th - Headliner's, Louisville

December 5th - Delmar Hall, St Louis

December 6th - Truman, Kansas City

December 13th - ALT 92.3 Presents: Webster Hall, New York City

December 14th - Bowery Ballroom, New York City

December 15th - Elsewhere, Brooklyn

December 16th - WFUV Presents: Music Hall of Williamsburg, Brooklyn

2023

February 12th - O-East, Tokyo

February 13th - Nagoya Club Quattro, Nagoya

February 14th - Umeda Club Quattro, Osaka

February 15th - O-East, Tokyo

February 20th - HBF Park, Perth *

February 24th - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne *

February 25th - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne *

February 28th - Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast *

March 3rd - Accor Stadium, Sydney *

March 4th - Accor Stadium, Sydney *

March 7th - MT Smart Stadium, Auckland *

May 13th - Casa Arena, Horsens *

May 14th - Casa Arena, Horsens *

May 17th - Olympiastadion, Munich *

May 18th - Olympiastadion, Munich *

May 22nd - Building Society Arena, Coventry *

May 23rd - Building Society Arena, Coventry *

May 26th - Murrayfield, Edinburgh *

May 27th - Murrayfield, Edinburgh *

June 1st - Stade De France, Paris *

June 2nd - Stade De France, Paris *

June 5th - Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam *

June 6th - Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam *

June 10th - Slane Castle, Slane *

June 13th - Wembley Stadium, London *

June 14th - Wembley Stadium, London *

June 16th - Wembley Stadium, London *

June 20th - Principality Stadium, Cardiff *

June 21st - Principality Stadium, Cardiff *

June 24th - Werchter Park, Werchter *

June 27th - Merkur-Speil Arena, Dusseldorf *

June 28th - Merkur-Speil Arena, Dusseldorf *

July 2nd - PGE Narodony, Warsaw *

July 5th - Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt *

July 6th - Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt *

July 8th - Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna *

July 12th - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Company, Barcelona *

July 14th - Espacio Mad Cool, Madrid *

July 18th - Passeio Maritimo Alges, Lisbon *

July 22nd - Emilia RCF Arena, Reggio *

^ w/ Florence + The Machine

* w/ Harry Styles