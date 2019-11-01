Westlife Announces 2020 'Stadiums In The Summer' Tour

The UK's top selling group of the 21st century, Westlife, today announce an extensive outdoor UK tour in 2020 as their stellar return to music continues.

Tickets for the 14 new dates for Stadiums in the Summer Tour go on sale on Friday 8 November 2019 at 9am at www.livenation.co.uk

The spectacular tour, which will culminate at Westlife's already announced first-ever Wembley Stadium show on 22 August, will see the pop music icons reach more fans than ever before as they belt out hit after hit including 'Swear It Again', 'Flying Without Wings' and 'World of our Own' as well as the hits from their forthcoming new album 'Spectrum'.

It will be the band's first UK-wide outdoor tour in over eight years and follows the record-breaking success of this summer's 'Twenty Tour' which saw Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian perform to over 600,000 fans across 27 cities and 13 countries.

"We're looking forward to next summer when we'll be playing so many fantastic outdoor venues across the UK. The Stadiums in the Summer Tour will see us reach more fans than ever before. The shows will be incredible and will include all of our hits and some surprises. We cannot wait to get back out on the road", say the band.

Westlife have sold over 55 million records worldwide, and are the only band to have their first 7 singles enter the UK chart at No.1. They also have the most singles of any artist to debut at No.1 in the UK. Overall the band have had an incredible 14 No.1 singles, behind only Elvis Presley and The Beatles. They have had 33 No.1 albums worldwide.

As a live act Westlife have sold over 5 million concert tickets worldwide.



Stadiums in the Summer Tour will see Westlife play the following dates:

19 June 2020 Norwich, U.K. Carrow Road

21 June 2020 Peterborough, U.K. The Weston Homes Stadium

26 June 2020 Cardiff, U.K. Cardiff City Stadium

27 June 2020 Falkirk, UK. The Falkirk Stadium

28 June 2020 Inverness, U.K. Inverness Caledonian Stadium

03 July 2020 Southampton, U.K. The Ageas Bowl

04 July 2020 Plymouth, U.K. Home Park

05 July 2020 Colwyn Bay, U.K. Stadiwm Zipworld

10 July 2020 Hull, U.K. Hull College Craven Park Stadium

11 July 2020 Colchester, U.K. Castle Park

12 July 2020 Gloucester, U.K. Kingsholm Stadium

16 July 2020 Leicester, U.K. Fischer County Ground

17 July 2020 Kent, U.K. The Spitfire Ground

18 July 2020 Durham, U.K. Emirates Riverside

22 August 2020 London, U.K. Wembley Stadium

Tickets go on sale at 9am Friday November 8 from www.livenation.co.uk

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale at 9am Tuesday November 5 and can be accessed by pre-ordering Spectrum, Westlife's first album since 2010, HERE (https://westlife.lnk.to/Spectrum)

Westlife's new album, 'Spectrum', will be released on Friday 15 November.





Related Articles View More Music Stories