West Coast Supergroup Mount Westmore Release 'Free Game'
Their new album will be released on December 9, 2022.
The West Coast's very own supergroup, Mount Westmore, drops a second single and visual for "Free Game" today via the label Mount Westmore with MNRK Music Group. The uber rap group, made up of Hip Hop's West Coast royalty, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort, will release their new 16-track album titled Snoop Cube 40 $hort on December 9, 2022.
Fans can preorder the album beginning today at their preferred DSP and receive three instant grat tracks: "Free Game;" the first single, "Too Big;" and "Subwoofer."
"Free Game" draws from Cali's electro-funk roots and finds Mount Westmore supplying OG wisdom. E-40 sprinkles jewels for the mind before Snoop promotes Black ownership and self-empowerment. $hort Dog and Cube follow, offering valuable life lessons at no extra cost.
The visual for "Free Game" was directed by Cam Busby (Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Kodak Black, ESPN) and shows the group pulling off a successful heist.:
