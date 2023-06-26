West Coast Rappers Mother Wata & WADE08 Link Up for Their Latest Song 'Cry'

The track is now available on streaming platforms.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

West Coast Rappers Mother Wata & WADE08 Link Up for Their Latest Song 'Cry'

Rising multi-talented lyricists and NOFUN! members Mother Wata and WADE08 merge the Bay and LA with their latest single, "Song Cry."

The two float over a stripped-back beat produced by Grammy-winning and Diamond-selling MYGUYMARS. The two artists exude vulnerability with each guitar strum as they detail their emotional experiences of navigating toxic friendships and dating in Los Angeles.

Mother Wata, born Jasmin Jerrai Barnett, is an American rapper, songwriter, and singer. While raised all over Los Angeles County, Wata was surrounded by musicians and successful artists within the music industry, which birthed a deep desire towards her crusade to stardom. Wata's multi-talented father, Deon Barnett of the Compton duo 2nd lI None, holds great responsibility for Wata's introduction into the music industry.

With a mixture of her father's love of Hip Hop, Wata's mother, Latisha Chappell, a former performer of the "Young Saints," introduced Wata to the sound of RnB, jazz, and blues music. Wata's musical influences are Alternative R&b, Afropunk, and Rap. Wata is on a journey to push a Genre-less sound into mainstream music to help elevate the sound of future generations.

WADE08, A rising artist from Northern California, has carved his own lane in the rap game through his production, lyricism, and persona on his records. When producing, he uses sounds that fuse traditional 510 elements with genres like G-FUNK/P-FUNK, HOUSE, ELECTRONICA, RNB, SOUL, and more.

Being a Bay Area product, Hayward to be exact, means that you will always hear Wade's HYPHY upbringing in the essence of his music. His entire discography tells the story of a multi-faceted artist with the penmanship for turnt-up club anthems but also vulnerable, intimate album cuts that narrate his life's journey. 



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

