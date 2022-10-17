Wesley Shares 'Not Sure That Was Me' Single

Louisville, KY singer-songwriter Wesley (the alias of Jacob Weaver) recently announced a brand new LP entitled Glows in the Dark (due November 11 via Earth Libraries).

Now, Weaver shares his newest single, "Not Sure That Was Me," a smokey track that plays once on self-reflection, a theme that weaves throughout the LP, this time with the idea of being chased through one's own mind by the demon of self-doubt. In the accompanying music video, Weaver stands off with what the so-called demon. On the visual, he recalled:

"I've always really liked those red glowing eyes in movies and things. Like in Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives, and the Cure's video for 'Boys Don't Cry.' I cut red reflective tape and put it over my eyes. At one point I was standing on the top of a ladder in the dark with tape over my eyes. I wouldn't want to do it again."

Watch the new music video here: