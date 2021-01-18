Werley Nortreus And His Entrepreneurship Passion

Werley Nortreus is a Haitian entrepreneur, self-help entrepreneur, and media mogul from Haiti that some people must know about for inspirations and motivations in the business field. He was born in Limbé, but he grew up in Port-au-Prince, the Capital of Haiti. Besides business and entrepreneurship, he's also known as a Haitian leader, philosopher, intellectual, musical artist, author, writer, and politician. He did not grow up in a family that was too poor, but he grew up in a family that could afford what they'd like. From an early age, he always wanted to help Haiti and the world become stronger and better with his big ideas and contributions. During his childhood, his parents suspected that he had all the potential and will to succeed in his life. He attended the best schools in Port-au-Prince because he did almost all of his elementary and high school studies at those schools. Since childhood, he had a passion to win, and he did become a self-help entrepreneur.

From an early age, he loved to write and improvise ideas that could change the world and people's mindsets. Years later after the 2010 Haiti earthquake, he graduated from Theology, Business Administration, and Political Science schools outside of Haiti. At that time, many people did not think that his ideas and knowledge could help make the world a better place. He is now a young entrepreneur who created and founded media organizations in mass media, publishing, radio stations, magazines, and others. When he was living in Haiti, he always read books of successful entrepreneurs and attended conferences related to entrepreneurship. Even when he arrived in other countries, he always maintained the same habit where he always read books of great entrepreneurs that the world already recognizes and he always went to conferences that big entrepreneurs like Bill Gates, Tony Robbins, Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, and many others did.

A year later after the earthquake hit Haiti on January 12, 2010, he and his family left Haiti for a foreign country. When he arrived abroad, he did not neglect to go to school and work so that he could get money to help himself. Prior to creating and founding his own organizations, he worked with people in restaurants where he washed dishes and cleaned tables. After the earthquake that struck Haiti, life was not easy for him because the situation in Haiti panicked him so much because he and his family had lost everything they had. While in schools outside of Haiti, he did not neglect to look for a job so that he could live until he created and founded his own organizations that are very successful in the Haitian community and other communities as well. He even founded a political/social movement called Haitians Lives Matter that he started in 2015, and he also founded a political party called Vanyan Sòlda Ayiti that he started in 2017 whose ideas are very influential. He is the most influential and dominant young entrepreneur in the Haitian community. The businesses that he founded help many Haitians across the world, especially in Haiti, even Africans in Africa through connections and partnerships.

He now creates and founds useful organizations and helps society in many existing fields. Since 2015, he has created and founded a mass media company called Ceraphin Corporation that is interested only in the fields of entertainment and communication. His organization called Ceraphin Corporation is a mass media company that he founded in 2015 and shared with the other party called Nortreus Media Group. The mass media company Ceraphin Corporation owns and looking forward to controlling many brands in a variety of businesses, including magazines, food & beverage, record label, TV network, radio network, sports outlets, newspapers, movie outlets, theaters, arenas, movie productions, and music outlets. He said that Ceraphin Corporation has launched, owned, controlled different media outlets in order to discover, promote, and connect the world. With the help of Ceraphin Corporation, he has created huge audiences and globally. He said that Ceraphin Corporation is independent and has handled financial situations on its own since 2015.

In 2017, he founded Ceraphin Radio Network which owns at least 6 radio stations. Canada based radio broadcasting network called Ceraphin Radio Network is owned by Werley Nortreus and looking forward to operating 6 radio stations in 6 countries. Ceraphin Radio Network will broadcast in 6 countries in total and its outlets are called Bon Déjeuner! Radio, iJazzy Classical, Afro! PopUp, Latina HeartBeat, 1stPremium Gospel, and Bizou Bizou FM. Ceraphin Radio Network will operate a radio station in Canada, France, Haiti, Africa, the Dominican Republic, and the United States. Even in showbiz, his ideas and contributions have inspired and motivated people all around the world.