Wenzday Reveals New Single 'Disko Dancing'

Quickly following her recent single 'Everyday' and new remix of Bijou's 'Crown', esteemed DJ and producer Wenzday is back with a sinister new track 'Disko Dancing'. Out Thursday, October 31st on her label 40z Cult, 'Disko Dancing' will precede Wenzday's forthcoming EP "Demons Dancing" set to drop on November 6th.

'Disko Dancing' is driven by an upbeat tempo fused with Wenzday's stylistic touch of dark undertones making it the perfect track for spooky season. Leading the single with a ghoulish vocal sample mixed with segments of frightful screams and mischievous laughs, 'Disko Dancing' drops into rollicking basslines and menacing beats. A truly hypnotic track with flawless four-on-the-floor production from Wenzday, 'Disko Dancing' is equally as hair-raising as it is dance-worthy. Wenzday is known for writing and producing conceptually driven music and 'Disko Dancing' will be the first single released from her new EP "Demons Dancing". The new EP will serve as a follow up to her recent conceptual EP "Heartbreak House".

Continuing her noteworthy fall tour run with a recent 40z Cult label takeover in Honolulu with her brother and fellow DJ Dack Janiels, Wenzday will also hit Chicago in November for a special performance at Gold Room.

'Disko Dancing' is out on her label 40z Cult and all streaming platforms as of Thursday, October 31st!

Buy/Stream DIsko Dancing here: https://ffm.to/qke4z4n





